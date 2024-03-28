Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s been about a year and a half since Apple released an update to the iPad Pro line, but rumor has it that the next model is coming in May… and not only will it bring an updated processor, but also an OLED display for the first time.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the makers of the Orange Pi line of single-board computers are working on their first model with a RISC-V processor, a new fanless mini PC with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor and four 2.5 GbE LAN ports could make an interesting DIY router, and one guy decided to design a GPU… from scratch. It took four years, and it’s really only good for 90s-era PC games at this point. But it’s a real thing, and the design, drivers, and everything else will be open sourced soon.

Apple’s new iPad Pro with an M3 processor and OLED display could launch in May, along with other new iPads including the first iPad Air models with 12.9 inch display options.

The upcoming Orange Pi RV is a single-board computer with a StarFive JH7110 RISC-V processor, 8GB of RAM and four USB 3.0 type-A ports. It’s one of several upcoming products announced this week at the Orange Pi Developer Conference in Shenzhen, China.

A software developer designed a GPU from scratch. It’s hardly the most powerful graphics solution around in 2024, but FuryGPU is an open source, Windows-compatible GPU built using a Xilinx FPGA. Quake runs at 44 fps at 720p resolution.

This Partaker fanless mini PC has an Intel N100 processor, room for an M.2 SSD and 2.5 inch drive, and it looks like it’s designed for router duty, with four 2.5 GbE LAN ports, but it also has four USB ports, an SD card reader, a COM port, and multiple display outputs. Prices start at about $227 for a barebones model.

