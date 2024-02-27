Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

It’s been a few years since Lenovo launched the ThinkVision M14t portable touchscreen monitor with support for touch and pen input. Now the company has announced a second-gen model is coming this summer.

For the most part the new ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 looks a lot like the original. It’s still a portable 14 inch display that can be positioned for use in portrait or landscape orientation for comfortable viewing, writing, or drawing. But the new model brings some display improvements.

First, instead of a 1080p display, the new model has a slightly higher resolution 2240 x 1400 pixel screen, which means that the aspect ratio has also changed from 16:9 to 16:10.

Second, the contrast ratio has improved from 700:1 to 1500:1. And third, instead of 72% NTSC color gamut, the new model supports 100% sRGB color gamut.

The new aspect ratio also allowed Lenovo to reduce the physical size of the display a little bit. It still has an L-shaped design with a bottom section that acts as both a stand and as the place where you’ll find the monitor’s dual USB-C ports.

And thanks to built-in sensors, you can tilt the screen 90 degrees and use it in portrait mode without the need to manually adjust the display orientation in your operating system.

One other difference is the price. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 1 sold for $449 at launch, while the 2nd-gen model will sell for $399 when it hits the street in July, 2024.

That price cut would be more attractive if it weren’t for the fact that, you know, time has passed. You can currently buy the original M14t for $279.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 2 Lenovo ThinkVision M14t Gen 1 Display 14 inches

2220 x 1400 pixels

16:10 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

1500:1 contrast ratio

60 Hz

100% sRGB color gamut

300 nits brightness 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

16:9 aspect ratio

IPS LCD

700:1 contrast ratio

60 Hz

72% NTSC color gamut

300 nits brightness Touch 10-point capacitive touch

Active pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity Tilt angles -5° / +90° Pivot -90° / +90° Connectivity 2 x USB Type-C (video, data, power pass-through) Dimensions 315 x 223 x 4.6mm (without stand)

12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.2″ 324 x 226 x 14mm

12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.6″ Weight 700 grams

1.54 pounds

press release

