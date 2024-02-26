The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard featuring Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a touchpad and a pointing stick as well as a built-in kickstand for the tablet and optional support for a pressure-sensitive pen that attaches to the side of the tablet magnetically when it’s not in use.
Powered by an Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processor with Intel vPro technology, this is very much a tablet designed for business customers looking for the performance of a laptop in a compact design that can be used as a tablet. While Lenovo hasn’t a list of available processor options yet though, it seems likely that this model will ship with a Meteor Lake-U chip rather than a higher-performance H-series processor, as it feature an Intel Graphics-branded integrated GPU rather than Intel Arc.
The tablet has a 3:2 aspect ratio display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, a 5MP front-facing camera (with optional support for an IR camera for face recognition), and an 8MP rear camera.
It supports up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x memory, which is soldered to the mainboard, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe solid state storage, which is not.
There’s also optional support for a cellular modem.
The Lenovo Thinkpad X12 Detachable Gen 2 should be available in April for $1399 and up.
|Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 specs
|Display
|12.3 inches
WUXGA
IPS LCD
400 nits
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra with vPro
|Graphics
|Intel Graphics (iGPU)
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5x
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4×4
|Audio
|2 x speakers
2 x microphones
Dolby Audio
Dolby Voice
|Cameras
|5MP (front)
8MP (rear)
|Battery
|42 Wh
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x DisplayPort 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x nano SIM
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
4G LTE Cat 16 / 5G sub-6 GHz (optional)
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
IR camera (optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
|Dimensions
|283 x 204 x 9mm (14.5mm with keyboard)
11.2″ x 8″ x 0.2″ (0.3″ with keyboard)
|Weight
|Tablet: 760 grams (1.7 lbs)
Keyboard: 340 grams (0.8 pounds)