The Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 is a 2-in-1 Windows tablet with a detachable keyboard featuring Lenovo’s TrackPoint system with a touchpad and a pointing stick as well as a built-in kickstand for the tablet and optional support for a pressure-sensitive pen that attaches to the side of the tablet magnetically when it’s not in use.

Powered by an Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processor with Intel vPro technology, this is very much a tablet designed for business customers looking for the performance of a laptop in a compact design that can be used as a tablet. While Lenovo hasn’t a list of available processor options yet though, it seems likely that this model will ship with a Meteor Lake-U chip rather than a higher-performance H-series processor, as it feature an Intel Graphics-branded integrated GPU rather than Intel Arc.

The tablet has a 3:2 aspect ratio display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, a 5MP front-facing camera (with optional support for an IR camera for face recognition), and an 8MP rear camera.

It supports up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x memory, which is soldered to the mainboard, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe solid state storage, which is not.

There’s also optional support for a cellular modem.

The Lenovo Thinkpad X12 Detachable Gen 2 should be available in April for $1399 and up.

Lenovo ThinkPad X12 Detachable Gen 2 specs
Display12.3 inches
WUXGA
IPS LCD
400 nits
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra with vPro
GraphicsIntel Graphics (iGPU)
RAMUp to 32GB
LPDDR5x
StorageUp to 1TB
PCIe Gen 4×4
Audio2 x speakers
2 x microphones
Dolby Audio
Dolby Voice
Cameras5MP (front)
8MP (rear)
Battery42 Wh
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C
1 x DisplayPort 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x nano SIM
WirelessWiFi 6E
4G LTE Cat 16 / 5G sub-6 GHz (optional)
SecurityFingerprint reader
IR camera (optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
Dimensions283 x 204 x 9mm (14.5mm with keyboard)
11.2″ x 8″ x 0.2″ (0.3″ with keyboard)
WeightTablet: 760 grams (1.7 lbs)
Keyboard: 340 grams (0.8 pounds)

 

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,534 other subscribers

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.