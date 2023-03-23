Lenovo is refreshing its Legion Slim line of gaming laptops with compact bodies. The new Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and Legion Slim 7 are 4.4 pound notebooks with 16 inch displays and the latest Intel or AMD processors, respectively. They’ll be available this spring.

The new Legion Slim 5i and Legion Slim 5 notebooks will also be available this spring as slightly cheaper notebooks with 5.1 pound notebooks with 16 inch displays. But Lenovo also plans to launch a smaller model with a 14 inch display later this year.

The upcoming Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14″) laptop will be positioned as part of the 8th-gen Lenovo Legion Slim family, just like its larger siblings. That means it will sport many of the same features, including a new Lenovo Artificial Intelligence (LA) chip that powers Lenovo’s new AI Engine+ “which dynamically adjusts the Lenovo Legion ColdFront 5.0 thermals” for optimized cooling.

Lenovo hasn’t announced detailed specs or pricing for the new 14 inch model yet, but the company says it will feature a 14 inch OLED display and an unspecified AMD Ryzen processor.

More details should be available closer to launch: the 8th-gen Lenovo Legion Slim 5 (14″) is expected to ship in October, 2023.

