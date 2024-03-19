Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad L-series laptops include new models with 13, 14, and 16 inch displays, Intel or AMD processors, and prices that start at around $999. But which features you get vary a bit from model to model.
For example, the ThinkPad L13 Gen 5, ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 Gen 5, and ThinkPad L14 i Gen 5 all feature Intel Core Ultra processors based in Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture. But the new ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 is an AMD-powered model with a Ryzen 7030 series processor based on AMD’s aging Barcelo-R architecture.
That’s probably one reason why these 14 inch laptops are the most affordable members of Lenovo’s new line of L-series systems. But it’s also a bit disappointing to see Lenovo charging $999 and up for a laptop that ships with a processor featuring Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics rather than a Ryzen 7040 or 8040 chip with RDNA 3 graphics, Zen 4 processor cores, and an integrated Ryzen AI NPU.
A few other things to keep in mind:
- Lenovo’s new ThinkPad L14 laptops support up to 64GB of user-replaceable DDR5 memory, while the 13.3 inch L13 models top out at 32GB of non-upgradeable LPDDR5 RAM.
- The 14 inch models also have aluminum and plastic bodies, RJ45 Ethernet jacks, and optional support for larger batteries.
- But only the 13.3 inch model is available in an optional 2-in-1 style, with a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.
Lenovo says aside from the new processor options, this year’s ThinkPad L-series laptops are available with optional support for displays that feature a 3M Optical Film solution for increased brightness (up to 400 nits) and lower power consumption (up to a 16% reduction).
The company also says the L14 models score 9 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability ratings thanks to a bunch of user-replaceable parts including memory, keyboards, storage, and wireless cards.
|ThinkPad L13 Gen 5
|ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 Gen 5
|ThinkPad L14 i Gen 54
|ThinkPad L14 Gen 5
|Display
|13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
|13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
|14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra
|AMD Ryzen 7030
|RAM
|Up to 32GB
LPDDR5
|Up to 64GB
DDR5
|Storage
|Up to 1TB
PCIe 4×4
M.2 2280 SSD
|Up to 2TB
PCIe 4×4
M.2 2280 SSD
|Battery & Charging
|46 Wh battery
65W adapter
|46.5 Wh or 57 Wh
65W adapter
|Audio
|2 x speakers
2 x microphones
Dolby Audio
Dolby Voice
|Camera
|HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR
|HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR
5MP world-facing (optional)
|HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
IR camera (optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
|Ports
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x nano SIM
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x RJ45 Ethernet
1 x nano SIM
|1 x USB4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x RJ45 Ethernet
1 x nano SIM
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
|Materials
|Plastic
|Aluminum and plastic
|Dimensions
|305 x 218 x 17mm
12″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″
|314 x 226 x 19mm
12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″
|Starting weight
|1.26kg
2.78 pounds
|1.36kg
2.99 pounds
|Price
|$1199
|$1319
|$1179
|$999
|Availability
|April, 2024
|March, 2024
Lenovo has also announced new ThinkPad L16 Gen 1 models with a choice of Intel of AMD processors and starting prices of $1179 and $999 respectively. They should also hit the streets in the coming weeks.
I feel like we’re regressing to a version of the pre-Ryzen days, where AMD products would be halfheartedly offered by OEMs with inexplicably low specs compared to their Intel counterparts (see: every Carrizo laptop). The difference here is that the other specs are fine, but they’re still hamstringing the laptop by using a mid-tier/older processor.