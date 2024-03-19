Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad L-series laptops include new models with 13, 14, and 16 inch displays, Intel or AMD processors, and prices that start at around $999. But which features you get vary a bit from model to model.

For example, the ThinkPad L13 Gen 5ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 Gen 5, and ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 all feature Intel Core Ultra processors based in Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture. But the new ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 is an AMD-powered model with a Ryzen 7030 series processor based on AMD’s aging Barcelo-R architecture.

Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Gen 5

That’s probably one reason why these 14 inch laptops are the most affordable members of Lenovo’s new line of L-series systems. But it’s also a bit disappointing to see Lenovo charging $999 and up for a laptop that ships with a processor featuring Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics rather than a Ryzen 7040 or 8040 chip with RDNA 3 graphics, Zen 4 processor cores, and an integrated Ryzen AI NPU.

A few other things to keep in mind:

  • Lenovo’s new ThinkPad L14 laptops support up to 64GB of user-replaceable DDR5 memory, while the 13.3 inch L13 models top out at 32GB of non-upgradeable LPDDR5 RAM.
  • The 14 inch models also have aluminum and plastic bodies, RJ45 Ethernet jacks, and optional support for larger batteries.
  • But only the 13.3 inch model is available in an optional 2-in-1 style, with a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

Lenovo says aside from the new processor options, this year’s ThinkPad L-series laptops are available with optional support for displays that feature a 3M Optical Film solution for increased brightness (up to 400 nits) and lower power consumption (up to a 16% reduction).

The company also says the L14 models score 9 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability ratings thanks to a bunch of user-replaceable parts including memory, keyboards, storage, and wireless cards.

ThinkPad L13 Gen 5ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 Gen 5ThinkPad L14 i Gen 54ThinkPad L14 Gen 5
Display13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD

  • Non-touch, 300-nit
  • Non-touch, 400-nit
  • Touch, 300-nit
13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD

  • Touch 300-nit
  • Touch, 400-nit
14 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD

  • non-touch, 400-nit
  • touch, 400-nit
ProcessorIntel Core UltraAMD Ryzen 7030
RAMUp to 32GB
LPDDR5		Up to 64GB
DDR5
StorageUp to 1TB
PCIe 4×4
M.2 2280 SSD		Up to 2TB
PCIe 4×4
M.2 2280 SSD
Battery & Charging46 Wh battery
65W adapter		46.5 Wh or 57 Wh
65W adapter
Audio2 x speakers
2 x microphones
Dolby Audio
Dolby Voice
CameraHD RGB or 5MP RGB+IRHD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR
5MP world-facing (optional)		HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR
SecurityFingerprint reader
IR camera (optional)
Webcam privacy shutter
Ports1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x nano SIM		1 x Thunderbolt 4
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x RJ45 Ethernet
1 x nano SIM		1 x USB4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x RJ45 Ethernet
1 x nano SIM
WirelessWiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)		WiFi 7
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)		WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.3
4G LTE (optional)
MaterialsPlasticAluminum and plastic
Dimensions305 x 218 x 17mm
12″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″		314 x 226 x 19mm
12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″
Starting weight1.26kg
2.78 pounds		1.36kg
2.99 pounds
Price$1199$1319$1179$999
AvailabilityApril, 2024March, 2024

Lenovo has also announced new ThinkPad L16 Gen 1 models with a choice of Intel of AMD processors and starting prices of $1179 and $999 respectively. They should also hit the streets in the coming weeks.

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Subscribe to Liliputing via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 9,547 other subscribers

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I feel like we’re regressing to a version of the pre-Ryzen days, where AMD products would be halfheartedly offered by OEMs with inexplicably low specs compared to their Intel counterparts (see: every Carrizo laptop). The difference here is that the other specs are fine, but they’re still hamstringing the laptop by using a mid-tier/older processor.

    Reply