Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad L-series laptops include new models with 13, 14, and 16 inch displays, Intel or AMD processors, and prices that start at around $999. But which features you get vary a bit from model to model.

For example, the ThinkPad L13 Gen 5, ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 Gen 5, and ThinkPad L14 i Gen 5 all feature Intel Core Ultra processors based in Intel’s Meteor Lake architecture. But the new ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 is an AMD-powered model with a Ryzen 7030 series processor based on AMD’s aging Barcelo-R architecture.

That’s probably one reason why these 14 inch laptops are the most affordable members of Lenovo’s new line of L-series systems. But it’s also a bit disappointing to see Lenovo charging $999 and up for a laptop that ships with a processor featuring Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics rather than a Ryzen 7040 or 8040 chip with RDNA 3 graphics, Zen 4 processor cores, and an integrated Ryzen AI NPU.

A few other things to keep in mind:

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad L14 laptops support up to 64GB of user-replaceable DDR5 memory, while the 13.3 inch L13 models top out at 32GB of non-upgradeable LPDDR5 RAM.

The 14 inch models also have aluminum and plastic bodies, RJ45 Ethernet jacks, and optional support for larger batteries.

But only the 13.3 inch model is available in an optional 2-in-1 style, with a 360-degree hinge that lets you switch between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

Lenovo says aside from the new processor options, this year’s ThinkPad L-series laptops are available with optional support for displays that feature a 3M Optical Film solution for increased brightness (up to 400 nits) and lower power consumption (up to a 16% reduction).

The company also says the L14 models score 9 out of 10 on iFixit’s repairability ratings thanks to a bunch of user-replaceable parts including memory, keyboards, storage, and wireless cards.

ThinkPad L13 Gen 5 ThinkPad L13 2-in-1 Gen 5 ThinkPad L14 i Gen 54 ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 Display 13.3 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD Non-touch, 300-nit

Non-touch, 400-nit

Touch, 300-nit 13.3 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD Touch 300-nit

Touch, 400-nit 14 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD non-touch, 400-nit

touch, 400-nit Processor Intel Core Ultra AMD Ryzen 7030 RAM Up to 32GB

LPDDR5 Up to 64GB

DDR5 Storage Up to 1TB

PCIe 4×4

M.2 2280 SSD Up to 2TB

PCIe 4×4

M.2 2280 SSD Battery & Charging 46 Wh battery

65W adapter 46.5 Wh or 57 Wh

65W adapter Audio 2 x speakers

2 x microphones

Dolby Audio

Dolby Voice Camera HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR

5MP world-facing (optional) HD RGB or 5MP RGB+IR Security Fingerprint reader

IR camera (optional)

Webcam privacy shutter Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x nano SIM 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x nano SIM 1 x USB4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x nano SIM Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

4G LTE (optional) WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

4G LTE (optional) WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.3

4G LTE (optional) Materials Plastic Aluminum and plastic Dimensions 305 x 218 x 17mm

12″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ 314 x 226 x 19mm

12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ Starting weight 1.26kg

2.78 pounds 1.36kg

2.99 pounds Price $1199 $1319 $1179 $999 Availability April, 2024 March, 2024

Lenovo has also announced new ThinkPad L16 Gen 1 models with a choice of Intel of AMD processors and starting prices of $1179 and $999 respectively. They should also hit the streets in the coming weeks.

press release

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.