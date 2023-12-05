Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Kwumsy K3 is a mechanical keyboard with 82 keys. But it also features a 13 inch, touchscreen display above the keyboard, giving you another way to interact with your computer or mobile device.

While this isn’t Kwumsy’s first keyboard + display combo device, the new model takes things to the next level by allowing you to tilt the screen upward for better viewing angles. And the keyboard also has a few other hidden features.

It also works as a USB docking station. Ports on the back of the Kwumsy K3 include two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and an SD card reader. There’s also an M.2 2280 slot inside the K3, allowing you to add an SSD to your computer. And if that isn’t enough, there’s also a pair of stereo speakers inside.

The system supports 60W passthrough power, meaning that you could plug a 60W power adapter into the keyboard and then run a line from the Kwumsy K3 to a laptop or low-power desktop PC without the need to use a separate power cable.

The keyboard itself features RGB backlighting and hot-swappable Gateron yellow switches and 18MM cherry keycaps. The RGB lighting supports 20 different lighting effects and there are also RGB light strips along the sides of the Kwumsy K3.

The touchscreen display is a 13 inch, 1920 x 720 pixel IPS LCD screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate, up to 300 nits brightness, and support for 10-point multitouch input.

You can adjust the screen angle between 0 and 90 degrees, meaning it can lie flat or at a right angle to the keyboard.

The Kwumsy K3 also comes with a USB-C power adapter and several adapter cables including USB-C to HDMI, USB-C to USB-C and USB-A to USB-A.

One thing to keep in mind is that the Kwumsy K3 is rather big. It measures 330 x 295 x 39mm (13″ x 11.6″ x 1.5″), making it about the size of a (thick) laptop, which means it’ll take up more space on your desk than a typical keyboard.

It’s also not particularly cheap. While backers of a recent Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign were able to reserve one for as little as $229, the Kwumsy K3 is currently selling for $369 at the Kwumsy website, or $339 when you order from Amazon and click the on-page coupon.

If you’re looking to save some money, the previous-gen Kwumsy K2 is on sale for $198, but that model has a smaller keyboard, lacks an SSD slot, and features a 12.6 inch display that does not tilt.

