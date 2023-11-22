Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Kingnovy FA780 is small computer that packs a lot of power into a compact design. It measures about 5″ x 4.5″ x 1.7″, an internal volume of 0.6 liters, but features an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, a decent selection of ports, and support for up to 64GB of RAM, 4TB of storage.

The computer is available from the Kingnovy store on AliExpress with prices starting at $436 for a barebones model.

Customers can pay more for a fully configured system or bring their own memory and storage. Prices currently range from $483 for a model with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to $805 for a 64GB/4TB model.

If you do plan to supply your own components, under the hood you’ll find two SODIMM slots for DDR5-5600 memory and a single M.2 2280 slot with support for a PCIe 4.0 x 4 NVMe or SATA SSD.

Ports include:

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

The computer also features a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

But the key thig that makes the Kingnovy FA780 interesting is its Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, which is basically the big brother to the Ryzen 7 7840U and Ryzen Z1 Extreme chips that have proven popular in handheld gaming PCs this year.

Like those processors, this is an 8-core, 16-thread chip with Zen 4 CPU cores and Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA 3 compute units. But while those chips are designed for thin and light laptops and handhelds, the Ryzen 7 7840HS is designed for gaming laptops and mobile workstation-class PCs, and supports 35 to 54 watt TDP configurations.

Basically that means that this chip is able to have a higher base clock speed (3.8 GHz, vs 3.3 GHz for the 15 – 30 watt Ryzen 7 7840U) and should be able to run at or near its top speed of 5.1 GHz for longer periods of time, at least in theory. In practice, sustained performance will likely come down to how well the Kingnovy FA780 handles cooling.

Without a discrete GPU, I’m reluctant to call the FA780 a gaming PC. But the Radeon 780M integrated graphics should be more than able to handle 4K video as well as some light gaming at 1080p or lower resolutions. And since the computer has a 40 Gbps USB4 port you could add an eGPU if you really need more graphics performance (although that would drive up the price and physical footprint significantly).

