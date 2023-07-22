The Khadas Mind is a pocket-sized computer with an Intel Core i7-1360P processor, 32GB of LPDDR5-5200 memory, and support for up to 4TB of storage via two M.2 2230 slots (one with PCIe 4.0 speeds, and another with PCIe 3.0).

But what makes the tiny computer unusual is that it’s designed to work with docking accessories that let you transform the Khadas Mind into a laptop, a full-function desktop, or even a gaming or workstation-class system thanks to a graphics dock.

That extensibility comes through a PCIe 5.0 (32GT/s) interface that lets you quickly attach the Khadas Mind to a laptop dock, desktop dock, or eGPU dock.

You don’t need any of those accessories for basic use though. The Khadas Mind also has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 type-C port, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port built into the base unit itself. But adding a dock can bring support for things like additional displays or wired networking connections.

The Khadas Mind itself measures 146 x 105 x 20mm (5.7″ x 4.1″ x 0.7″) and weighs 450 grams (about 1 pound). And it’s designed with portability in mind: there’s a 5.55 Wh standby battery inside the case.

While that’s not a particularly large battery by laptop or tablet standards, it’s not designed to for hours of run time. It’s a standby battery that lets you unplug the mini PC from a desktop dock and attach it to a laptop dock without rebooting or losing your work, for example. Or, since it can provide up to 5 hours of standby time, you could probably unplug from your home setup and take the mini PC to work with you. Khadas says the Mind automatically wakes from sleep when it’s plugged into a power source again. The system comes with a compact 65W USB-C GaN power adapter.

Wireless capabilities include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The Khadas Mind ships with Windows 11 Home software. And the company says the system can support up to four 4K/60Hz displays or a single 8K/30Hz display… but since there are a limited number of ports on the base computer itself, you may need an add-on dock or a USB-C hub if you want to connect more than three screens.

The small Mind Dock has two HDMI 2.0 ports, a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a USB-C port for power. There are also built-in speakers.

The Mind Graphics dock is a substantially larger add-on with the same set of ports, but which also includes an graphics bay with support for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 discrete GPU.

And the Mind xPlay is a portable display + keyboard that basically turns the little computer into a 2-in-1 tablet or laptop. I don’t see as many details about this accessory, or the Mind Talk, which is said to be “a device that is designed especially for VoIP office meetings” and which features a microphone array.

Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet, but CNX Software has a pre-release demo unit on hand for testing, and reports that the little computer and its add-on docks should be available in the coming weeks. CNX Software also has some teardown pictures and first impressions of the modular mini PC.

