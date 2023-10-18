Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Kamrui AK1 Plus is a dirt cheap mini PC with a 15-watt Intel Processor N95 quad-core chip and list prices starting as low as $180 (although the AK1 Plus is currently on sale for as little as $126).

But one thing I hadn’t noticed when including this little computer in Liliputing’s Prime Day mini PC deals roundup is that not only is there room for an M.2 2280 SSD and a 2.5 inch hard drive inside this little computer, but thanks to a detachable base, it should be easy to add a hard drive… or shrink the height of the computer if you’re not planning to add a hard drive.

According to product listings on Amazon, the system supports up to 6TB of total storage, with the M.2 slot accommodating up to a 2TB SSD and the base supporting up to a 4TB hard drive or SSD.

One thing to keep in mind is that while the storage is user-upgradeable, the RAM is not, since it’s soldered to the motherboard. So if you want more than the 8GB of memory that ships on entry-level models, then you might want to spend a little more money to pick up a 16GB model.

The AK1 Plus feature two HDMI ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports plus a 3.5mm audio jack and DC power input. The system also features support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2.

Given the low price tag, it’s hardly surprising that the system isn’t a speed demon. But it should be able to handle basic tasks or work as a media center with support for up to two 4K displays and 1.2 GHz Intel UHD graphics with 16 execution units.

The KAMRUI AK1 Plus ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

