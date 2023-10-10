Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Day (or Prime Day part 2, if you will), is underway. And while there are discounts on thousands of items including smartphones, tablets, headphones, smart TVs, and more, it can be a bit tough to sift through everything to separate halfway decent deals from… well, everything else.
So if you happen to be in the market for a laptop, 2-in-1 PC, or mini PC, Liliputing here to help with some of the best deals I could find.
Windows Laptops & 2-in-1s
Keeping with Liliputing’s focus on thin and light computers, I’m primarily highlighting notebooks with smaller screens and/or large-screen laptops that are still extraordinarily lightweight for their size.
I also weeded out notebooks with processors that are more than a year or two old, although it’s worth keeping in mind that two of the notebooks listed below have AMD Ryzen 7020U series “Mendocino” chips with the same Zen 2 CPU cores as AMD’s older Ryzen 5000U series chips, but with newer RDNA 2-based integrated graphics. And the Intel Core i3-N305 processor is an Alder Lake-N chip with 8 12th-gen Intel Efficiency CPU cores, but no Performance cores.
In other words, there’s a reason the laptops with Mendocino and Alder Lake-N chips are so much cheaper than the others in this list.
- Acer Aspire 3 14″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/512GB for $350
- Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14″ convertible w/Core i3-N305/8GB/128GB for $370
- Asus VivoBook Go 15.6″ laptop w/Ryzen 5 7520U/8GB/512GB for $400
- Acer Swift Go 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1355U/16GB/512GB for $650
- LG UltraPC 16″ 3.6 pound laptop w/Ryzen 7 7730U/16GB/512GB for $700
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 2.2K laptop w/Core i7-12700H/16GB/1TB for $700
- Asus ROG Flow Z13 120 Hz gaming tablet w/Core i5-12500H/16GB/512GB for $800
- LG Gram 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1340P/16GB/512GB for $900
LG Gram 16 2.6 pound laptop w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/256GB for $900
- LG Gram 15″ laptop w/Core i7-1360P/16GB/512GB for $1000
Chromebooks
There are surprisingly few great Chromebook deals on sale. While there are also a couple of Asus and Samsung models on sale, they tend to have older processors and fewer years of guaranteed software updates from Google.
But there are a few models worth considering.
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14″ laptop w/Celeron N4500/4GB/32GB/4G LTE (AT&T only) for $200
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14″ w/Celeron N4500/8GB/32GB for $250
- Lenovo 3i 15.6″ Chromebook w/Celeron N4500/8GB/64GB for $255
- Acer Spin 314 14″ convertible w/Pentium Silver N6000/8GB/128GB for $340
- Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip 15.6″ 144 Hz gaming Chromebook w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $560
MacBooks
Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air 13 inch laptop with an M1 processor might be a few years old, but it’s still a pretty good machine if you’re looking to balance performance, portability, and silent operation. And it’s on sale for one of the lowest prices I’ve seen.
Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something with a little more performance, the 2023 MacBook Air 15.3″ laptop and 2022 MacBook Pro 13″ with Apple M2 chips are both on sale for $1050 and up.
- Apple MacBook Air (2020) 13″ w/M1 for $750 and up
- Apple MacBook Air (2023) 15.3″ w/M2 for $1050 and up
- Apple MacBook Pro (2022) 13″ w/M2 for $1050 and up
Mini PCs
For this list of mini PCs, I did include some models with chips that are a little older, because while it’s impressive how much performance you can squeeze out of a cheap, low-power 2023 Alder Lake-N chip like the Intel N100, you still get more performance from a 2021 AMD Ryzen chip like the Ryzen 5500U.
One thing to keep in mind about these mini PC is that the prices seem to fluctuate quite a bit, even during Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days sale, so the prices listed below may be subject to change.
Intel Alder Lake-N
- Beelink Mini S12 w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $123
- KAMRUI AK1 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/8GB/256GB for $130 (clip coupon)
- KAMRUI AK2 Plus mini PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $140 (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox G2 3.4″ mini PC w/Intel N100/12GB/128GB for $144
- KAMRUI GK3 Plus mini PC w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $150 (clip coupon)
- Beelink Mini S PC w/Intel N100/16GB/500GB for $151
- KAMRUI GK3 Plus w/Intel N95/16GB/512GB for $150 (clip coupon)
Intel Core
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/512GB for $299 (clip coupon)
- Beelink SEi12 w/Core i5-12450H/16GB/500GB for $313
AMD Ryzen
- Beelink SER5 w/Ryzen 5 5500U/16GB/500GB for $239
- Beelink SER5 w/Ryzen 7 5700U/16GB/1TB for $282
- Beelink SER5 Max w/Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/500GB for $299 (clip coupon)
- CWWK barebones mini PC / soft router w/Ryzen 7 5825U/4 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet for $330 (clip coupon)
- ALLIWAVA mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/32GB/512GB for $330 (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 Max w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB for $439 (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 Max w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $479 (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER6 MAX w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $509 (clip coupon)
- Beelink SER7 w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $583 (clip coupon)
- ACEMAGICIAN mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX/32GB/512GB for $659 (clip coupon)
- Beelink GTR7 w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $687
See any good deals that I missed? Let us know in the comments!