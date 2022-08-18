Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The JK06 mini PC is a compact desktop computer with a fanless design, a 6-watt Intel Celeron N5100 quad-core “Jasper Lake” processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB M.2 2280 SSD. There’s also room for you to add a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

While the JK06 isn’t exactly a speed demon, it should be virtually silent during operation and capable of handling 4K video. It’s also reasonably cheap: the JK06 has a list price of $270 at Amazon, but you can currently pick one up for $220 when you clip the on page coupon.

I’m using the model number to describe the computer rather than the brand name, because it looks like it’s sold under different brands in different markets. AndroidPC spotted a version called the NiPoGi JK06 in Spain, but the version available from Amazon’s US website is called the KAMRUI JK06. The two models appear to be identical.

The mini PC measures 6.9″ x 5.3″ x 1.6″ and features a decent set of ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x VGA

1 x Ethernet

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x DC power input

Wireless capabilities are limited to WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and the microSD card reader only supports cards up to 128GB. And the RAM is soldered to the motherboard and not user upgradeable.

But the storage can be upgraded. The simplest method is to just remove the bottom panel to access the 2.5 inch drive bay and add a SATA hard drive or SSD. But you can also keep disassembling the case, remove the motherboard and flip it over to access the M.2 2280 slot and wireless card.

