The new iReader Smart X3 is an E Ink tablet with a 10.65 inch, 2560 x 1920 pixel black and white display, support for touch and pressure-sensitive pen input, and a quad-core processor with an integrated NPU for AI performance and an “independent display chip” that are said to work together to enable AI-based dynamic screen refreshing which should result in less ghosting during partial page refreshes.

It’s also the first device I’m aware of to feature a new E Ink Carta 1300 ePaper display.

The maker of the iReader Smart X3 says that, when compared with an older E Ink Carta 1000 display, the new screen brings a 27% faster response speed and 20% higher contrast ratio, while retaining the same pixel density of 300 pixels per inch.

Unfortunately neither the company behind this device nor E Ink have spelled out exactly how the new screens differ from the E Ink Carta 1200 displays that have commonly been found in large-screen eNotes over the past few years.

The device also has physical page turn buttons on one side, a front-lit display, and comes with a digital pen that can attach to the side of the iReader Smart X3 magnetically. It features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a user interface with support for light and dark modes.

It’s not clear if or when the iReader Smart X3 will be available internationally, but IT Home reports that it’s launching in China for 3,399 CNY (about $465). And the E Ink Carta 1300 display that makes this device stand out could be coming to products from other companies soon… although it remains to be seen whether they’ll have the same AI features for smoother page refreshes.

