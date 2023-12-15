The Lichee Pad Max 4A is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 14 inch, 2240 x 1400 pixel display, a detachable keyboard, and support for Debian Linux software.
It’s also one of the only devices in this category powered by a RISC-V processor, thanks to a Sipeed LM4A module with a T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V processor. The Lichee Pad Max 4A is one of the latest in a line of devices from Sipeed that can be powered by the LM4A module.
In fact, this isn’t even the first Lichee Pad tablet. The company unveiled a 10 inch Lichee Pad 4A earlier this year. But the Lichee Pad Max 4A has a larger display and a physical keyboard, although the official specs suggest that the smaller model may actually have better specs including a higher-quality front camera and an aluminum alloy body.
I suspect everything in the spec sheet is subject to change though, with the possible exception of the processor, memory, and eMMC storage since those are tied to the LM4A module.
|Name
|Lichee Pad Max 4A
|Lichee Pad 4A
|SOM
|LM4A (TH1520, 4 x C910)
|Memory
|8 / 16GB LPDDR4X
|16GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|32 / 128GB eMMC + External NGFF 2242 SSD
|128GB eMMC + External NGFF 2242 SSD
|Display
|14 inch 2240 x 1400 LCD(100% sRGB)
1 x mini HDMI
|10.1 inch 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD
1 x mini HDMI
|Camera
|2MP Front + 5MP Rear
|5MP Front + 5MP Rear
|Audio
|3.5mm Headphone
MEMS MIC
Stereo Speaker
|Network
|WiFi 6
BT 5.4
|Interface
|1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader
|1 x USB Type-C
2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader
1 x SIM card slot
|Battery
|[email protected]
|8,000 mAh
|Case
|Plastics
|Aluminum Alloy
|Size
|Tablet: 320 x 210 x 10mm
With keyboard: 320 x 210 x 20mm
|240 x 150 x 10mm
|Weight
|Tablet: 1 kg (2.2 pounds)
|?
|OS
|Debian
|Android 13
Debian
Sipeed hasn’t announced when the tablet will be available or how much it will cost, but you can “pre-order” by making a $20 deposit.
Reminds me of the PiTop laptop which allowed for a full-size RPi board. Also Sharp-Nec has displays which interface to a RPi compute module (on a custom interface board).
I personally liked the Superbook (laptop) style approach of using a single USB connection (like all modern docking stations use).
The feature of future upgradability usually results in more expensive hardware and limitations on future hardware.