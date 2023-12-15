The Lichee Pad Max 4A is a 2-in-1 tablet with a 14 inch, 2240 x 1400 pixel display, a detachable keyboard, and support for Debian Linux software.

It’s also one of the only devices in this category powered by a RISC-V processor, thanks to a Sipeed LM4A module with a T-Head TH1520 quad-core RISC-V processor. The Lichee Pad Max 4A is one of the latest in a line of devices from Sipeed that can be powered by the LM4A module.

In fact, this isn’t even the first Lichee Pad tablet. The company unveiled a 10 inch Lichee Pad 4A earlier this year. But the Lichee Pad Max 4A has a larger display and a physical keyboard, although the official specs suggest that the smaller model may actually have better specs including a higher-quality front camera and an aluminum alloy body.

I suspect everything in the spec sheet is subject to change though, with the possible exception of the processor, memory, and eMMC storage since those are tied to the LM4A module.

NameLichee Pad Max 4ALichee Pad 4A
SOMLM4A (TH1520, 4 x C910)
Memory8 / 16GB LPDDR4X16GB LPDDR4X
Storage32 / 128GB eMMC + External NGFF 2242 SSD128GB eMMC + External NGFF 2242 SSD
Display14 inch 2240 x 1400 LCD(100% sRGB)
1 x mini HDMI		10.1 inch 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD
1 x mini HDMI
Camera2MP Front + 5MP Rear5MP Front + 5MP Rear
Audio3.5mm Headphone
MEMS MIC
Stereo Speaker
NetworkWiFi 6
BT 5.4
Interface1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader		1 x USB Type-C
2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
1 x microSD card reader
1 x SIM card slot
Battery[email protected]8,000 mAh
CasePlasticsAluminum Alloy
SizeTablet: 320 x 210 x 10mm
With keyboard: 320 x 210 x 20mm		240 x 150 x 10mm
WeightTablet: 1 kg (2.2 pounds)?
OSDebianAndroid 13
Debian

Sipeed hasn’t announced when the tablet will be available or how much it will cost, but you can “pre-order” by making a $20 deposit.

  1. Reminds me of the PiTop laptop which allowed for a full-size RPi board. Also Sharp-Nec has displays which interface to a RPi compute module (on a custom interface board).
    I personally liked the Superbook (laptop) style approach of using a single USB connection (like all modern docking stations use).
    The feature of future upgradability usually results in more expensive hardware and limitations on future hardware.

