In fact, this isn’t even the first Lichee Pad tablet. The company unveiled a 10 inch Lichee Pad 4A earlier this year. But the Lichee Pad Max 4A has a larger display and a physical keyboard, although the official specs suggest that the smaller model may actually have better specs including a higher-quality front camera and an aluminum alloy body.

I suspect everything in the spec sheet is subject to change though, with the possible exception of the processor, memory, and eMMC storage since those are tied to the LM4A module.

Name Lichee Pad Max 4A Lichee Pad 4A SOM LM4A (TH1520, 4 x C910) Memory 8 / 16GB LPDDR4X 16GB LPDDR4X Storage 32 / 128GB eMMC + External NGFF 2242 SSD 128GB eMMC + External NGFF 2242 SSD Display 14 inch 2240 x 1400 LCD(100% sRGB)

1 x mini HDMI 10.1 inch 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD

1 x mini HDMI Camera 2MP Front + 5MP Rear 5MP Front + 5MP Rear Audio 3.5mm Headphone

MEMS MIC

Stereo Speaker Network WiFi 6

BT 5.4 Interface 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x SIM card slot Battery [email protected] 8,000 mAh Case Plastics Aluminum Alloy Size Tablet: 320 x 210 x 10mm

With keyboard: 320 x 210 x 20mm 240 x 150 x 10mm Weight Tablet: 1 kg (2.2 pounds) ? OS Debian Android 13

Debian

Sipeed hasn’t announced when the tablet will be available or how much it will cost, but you can “pre-order” by making a $20 deposit.