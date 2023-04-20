The new HP Envy x360 14 is a 3.35 pound notebook with a 13th-gen Intel Core U-series processor, support for up to 16GBof RAM and 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, a 5MP webcam and a 14 inch, FHD touchscreen display with a 360 degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in laptop or tablet modes.

It’s available now from HP.com for $850 and up.

HP’s Envy line of laptops are mid-range models that live between the entry-level Pavilion and Premium Spectre lines. So it’s unsurprising that this model lacks some features you might be looking for like a big battery (it’s powered by a 43 Wh battery), bright screen (the 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display tops out at 250 nits), or a Thunderbolt port.

But it does have more ports than some other thin and light laptops, including:

1 x USB Type-C (10 Gbps)

2 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

The laptop also works with an active pen with tilt detection and support for Microsoft’s Pen Protocol 2.0. The pen has a USB-C port for charging.

Wireless capabilities including WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, although the exact wireless card will vary depending by model (there are Intel and Realtek options).

HP offers two processor/memory options:

Intel Core i5-1335U and 8GB of RAM for $850 and up

Intel Core i7-1355U and 16GB of RAM for $1030 and up

Since the laptop’s DDR4-3200 memory is soldered to the mainboard and there’s no SODIMM slot, the memory is not user upgradeable. But the computer has an M.2 slot for user-upgradeable storage.

For privacy and security, the laptop has a shutter that covers the camera when you’re not using it and a fingerprint reader for biometric logins.

The 2023 HP Envy x360 14 measures 12.7′ x 8.3″ x 0.75″ at its thinnest point and features a lid made from 50% recycled aluminum. There’s also 24% post-consumer recycled plastic in the keycaps and switches and a small amount of recycled ocean-bound plastic in the bezel and speaker enclosures.

The notebook comes with a 65W power adapter and HP says you can get a 50% charge by plugging in the laptop for about a half hour.