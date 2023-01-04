The new HP Dragonfly G4 is a compact business laptop that packs a 13.5 inch display into a body that measures less than 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 999 grams (about 2.2 pounds).

Powered by a 13th-gen Intel “Raptor Lake” processor and supporting up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state storage, the laptop should offer decent performance. But the most unusual thing about it may be HP’s software that allows you to use multiple cameras simultaneously, which could come in handy when delivering presentations over a video call.

The laptop ships with Windows 11 software, but also comes with HP’s multi-camera software that allows you to use both the built-in 5MP webcam and a USB webcam at the same time. This lets you point one camera at your face while another looks down at a document, up at a whiteboard, or in any other direction.

There’s an auto-camera select feature that also comes in handy if you’re using multiple monitors. If you position a webcam atop your secondary display, for example, the laptop will automatically select the camera you’re looking at.

While I don’t know if those features alone are enough to justify buying an HP Dragonfly G4 over a competing notebook, they do sound like a nice perk for folks already considering the laptop.

The laptop also has a 180-degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen flat, which could come in handy if you want to have a few folks sit around a table with everyone able to see the display.

Other features include a 3:2 aspect ratio display that’s available with a choice of WUXGA+ LCD or 3000 x 2000 pixel OLED display panels, support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 (plus optional support for a 5G or 4G LTE modem), and ports including:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-A (5 Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x nano SIM card reader (on models with cellular capabilities).

HP says its 4th-gen Dragonfly business laptop will be available this spring, with pricing and availability details announced closer to release.