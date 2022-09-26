Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Mini PC maker GMK has unveiled a new compact desktop computer that measure 3.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.6″ and features 16GB of RAM, up to a 512GB SSD, and a 10-watt Intel Pentium Silver quad-core processor based on Intel’s Jasper Lake architecture already

The GMK NucBox 7 is already up for pre-order in Hong Kong for about $330 and up, and it’s expected to ship to customers in October. GMK says the little computer will also be coming to North America, but international pricing and availability haven’t been revealed yet.

The computer’s LPDDR4-2933 memory is soldered to the mainboard and not user upgradeable. But you can configure the computer with either a 256GB or 512GB M.2 2242 SSD or bring your own if you want to perform your own upgrades.

Ports include:

3 x HDMI (for up to three [email protected] displays)

displays) 2 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x USB-C port (for power)

The NucBox 7 also has an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

There’s also an LED light strip along the bottom of the case. By default, it will glow blue, but it can be set to red, orange, yellow, green, or purple. Or you can shut it off if you don’t want the light.

GMK says the computer comes with Windows 11 installed and supports 13 different system languages. Thanks to its small size, the little desktop should be easy to transport if you want to take it with you, or easy to attach to a wall mount or the back of a display using an included VESA bracket.

If the NucBox 7 looks familiar, that’s because it’s the same size and shape as the SZBOX GK 3.5 inch mini PC we spotted this summer. But the GMK model has a faster processor, more RAM, a smaller SSD, and a black chassis.