Most Raspberry Pi clones we’ve seen over the years have been designed to be the same shape and size as the Raspberry Pi Model B line of credit card-sized computers. But every now and then somebody decides to copy the design of the smaller Raspberry Pi Zero.

The latest example? The Geniatech XPI-3566-Zero sure looks like a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. But it has a faster processor, speedier wireless connectivity, and onboard eMMC storage.

While Raspberry Pi’s Zero 2 W has a 1 GHz Broadcom BCM2710A1 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with VideoCore IV graphics, the Geniatech system features a 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor and Mali-G52 2EE graphics. The chip also features a neural processing unit with up to 1 TOPS of AI performance.

Like Raspberry Pi’s little computer, the XPI-3566-Zero measures 65 x 30mm (2.6″ x 1.2″) and features a mini HDMI port for video output, a MIPI-CSI camera connector, and a 40-pin GPIO header.

While the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W has two micro USB ports, Geniatech’s board has two USB-C ports (one is a USB 2.0 OTG port and the other is a power input).

The Geniatech XPI-3566-Zero supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, and entry-level models of the board have 512MB of LPDDR4 memory and 8GB of eMMC flash, but the single-board computer supports up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

By comparison, the Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W tops out at WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 4.2 speeds and 4GB of RAM, and doesn’t have any option at all for onboard storage. But there is one thing the Raspberry Pi board has that this model lacks: a microSD card reader.

As CNX Software notes, Geniatech isn’t currently selling the XPI-3566-Zero directly to consumers. But business customers can click the “get a quote” button on the company’s website to inquire about individual or bulk purchase prices.

