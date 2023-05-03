Framework makes laptops with modular, repairable, and upgradeable designs that allow you to pick your own ports and swap out every major component, including the mainboard and processor.

Up until recently the company only sold laptops (and mainboards) with Intel processors, but earlier this year Framework announced plans to launch its first AMD-powered models. At the time the company wasn’t saying which AMD chips it was using… because they hadn’t been announced yet. But that changed today, and now Framework has announced that the Framework Laptop 13 AMD Ryzen Edition comes with a choice of Ryzen 7 7840U or Ryzen 5 7640U processor options.

AMD’s Ryzen 7040U series processors are 15 to 30 watt chips designed for thin and light systems like the Framework Laptop 13. But with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA 3 graphics, they should bring big performance gains over Ryzen 6000U series chips and offer strong competition for Intel’s 13th-gen Core P-series processors. AMD’s chips also feature an FPGA for hardware-based AI acceleration.

Ryzen 7040U Series “Phoenix” for ultrathin laptops Model CPU Gen & node Cores / Threads Base / Boost CPU freq Total Cache Graphics TDP Ryzen 7 7840U Zen 4 (4nm) 8 / 16 3.3 GHz / 5.1 GHz 24MB Radeon 780M

(12 x RDNA 3) 15 – 30W Ryzen 5 7640U Zen 4 (4nm) 6 / 12 3.5 GHz / 4.9 GHz 22MB Radeon 760M

(8 x RDNA 3) 15 – 30W

The Framework Laptop 13 AMD Ryzen Edition is already available for pre-order with prices varying depending on the specs and features. Here are a few available options:

Ryzen 7 7840U/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/61 Wh battery for $1469

Ryzen 5 7640U/8GB/256GB/55 Wh for $1049

DIY Edition pricing starting at $771 for barebones model with Ryzen 5 7640U and 55 Wh battery

DIY Edition pricing starting at $1031 for a Ryzen 7 7840U barebones model with a 61 Wh battery

Framework says the AMD-powered laptops will begin shipping to customers in the third quarter of 2023.

Don’t need a whole laptop? The company is also taking pre-orders for Famework Mainboards with Ryzen 7 7840U and Ryzen 5 7640U processors, with prices starting at $449 and $699 respectively.

Note that those prices are just for the mainboard, processor, and other odds and ends that are included (like four USB4 ports and a cooling system). You’ll have to pay extra if you want memory, storage, and a wireless card, but those are all available from the Framework Marketplace.

You can use the mainboard to upgrade an existing Framework Laptop 13 or use it as a compact desktop computer or the foundation for a DIY laptop, tablet, or cyberdeck.