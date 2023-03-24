Framework makes modular, repairable, and upgradable laptop computers. Of course they wouldn’t be much use without modular parts, so the company also has a Famework Marketplace where you can buy spare parts and upgrades. And about a year ago Framework even began selling its mainboards to folks who wanted to replace or upgrade one in their laptops or use the mainboard as a standalone computer.

At the time, the company also released designs and documentation for folks that wanted to 3D print their own cases. But soon Framework will begin selling a $39 case for those who may not have the resources to 3D print their own.

The upcoming Cooler Master Mainboard Case is a slim case with a transparent top. It measures 297 x 133 x 15mm (11.7″ x 5.2″ x 0.6″). It can be mounted to the back of a display with fasteners included in the box or propped up with a stand that also comes with the case. Or you can lay it down flat.

Cooler Master worked with Framework to ensure that the case supports the Framework Expansion card system, allowing you to equip the Framework Mainboard with up to four cards including oversized cards like Frameworks Ethernet card (which sticks out from the body case the same way it would extend outward past the Framework Laptop’s body).

The case is designed to let you hot swap Expansion cards without opening the case.

There’s also a WiFi module bracket and room inside the case for a standard SMA antenna, but neither the Framework Mainboards nor the Cooler Master case come with a WiFi module or antenna, so you’ll need to buy those separately from the Framework Marketplace (or elsewhere) if you want to add wireless functionality.

While the case is a pretty simple way to turn a brand new Framework Mainboard into a mini PC, it’s also an inexpensive way to repurpose an old Framework Mainboard if you decide to upgrade the hardware in your existing laptop.

For example customers who purchased a first-gen Framework Laptop got a model with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, but now you can upgrade the mainboard to a newer 12th-gen Intel chip or pre-order a mainboard with a 13th-gen Intel processor or an AMD Ryzen 7040 series chip. And if you do that, you can continue to use your old mainboard as a media center, network appliance, or general purpose desktop computer by throwing it in a case and hooking it up to a display.

Of course, you don’t need to buy the Cooler Master case to do that. Not only can you still 3D print your own, but we’ve also seen DIY projects that have turned Framework Mainboards into cyberdecks, tablets, or terminals, among other things.

Cooler Master’s case isn’t available for purchase yet, but you can sign up to receive an email when it goes on sale.