The EDATECH ED-IPC3020 is a tiny fanless computer that measures 102.8 x 89.5 x 32.5mm (4″ x 3.5″ x 1.3″) and which features support for up to two 4K displays, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. Powered by a Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, it has a 2.4 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 processor, 4GB to 8GB of LPDDR4x-4267 memory, and support for an M.2 SSD.

It’s designed for industrial purposes and also has RS-485 and RS-232 serial ports, but the ED-IPC3020 is available for anyone to purchase from AliExpress for $165 and up.

Theoretically you could build a similar system on your own by combining a Raspberry Pi 5 with a fanless chassis and a few add-on boards, but the ED-IPC3020 saves you some trouble by including:

An adapter board with an M.2 2232/2242/2260 slot for a PCIe 2.0 NVMe SSD

Analog 3.5mm mic input and line output jacks (something the Raspberry Pi 5 doesn’t have out of the box)

Serial ports

RTC with SuperCAP and CR1220 battery backup support

The case is made from metal and features a heat sink for passive, silent heat dissipation, as well as cut-outs for the compute’s ports, which also include two micro HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A, a microSD card reader, and a USB-C port for power power input.

Under the hood there are also MIPI-CSI and MIPI-DSI connectors that can be used to connect external displays or cameras.

The $165 starting price for the ED-IPC3020 includes a Rapsberry Pi 5 with 4GB of RAM and a 32GB microSD card, but you can also pay $207 for a model with 8GB of RAM instead.

