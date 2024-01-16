The ECS LIVA X3A is a small, fanless computer with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, WiFi 6 support, four HDMI ports, and a Rockchip RK3588 processor.

While it’s pretty clearly designed for digital signage or other commercial applications, it also seems like a versatile little multi-purpose computer.

At the heart of the system is Rockchip’s RK3588 processor featuring four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores, four Cortex-A55 cores, Mali-G610 MC4 graphics, and an NPU with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance. While it’s not exactly the most powerful ARM-based processor around, it’s still a pretty decent option for a small, silent computer like the LIVA X3A.

ECS equips the computer with Android 12 software, but I suspect it should also be able to handle a variety of GNU/Linux distributions, since this is the same processor used in a number of single-board computers (and even some laptops).

The ECS LIVA X3A also features 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, a microSD card reader, and a set of ports that includes:

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×1

4 x HDMI

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

ECS says three of the HDMI ports support 4K video output, while the fourth tops out at 1080p. All four ports support CEC functionality, allowing them to power a display on or off.

The computer measures 109 x 68 x 50mm (4.3″ x 2.7″ x 2″) and comes with a 45 watt power adapter. There’s also optional support for add-on boxes including one with a 4G LTE radio, and another that adds Power over Ethernet support.

press release

