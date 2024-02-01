The Dynabook E11-A is an 11.6 inch notebook with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, optional support for a touchscreen display, and a $299 starting price.

And the new Dynabook E11W-A starts at $349 and adds a 360-degree hinge and optional support for a pressure-sensitive pen. Both laptops are designed for the education market and ship with Windows 11 Pro Education software.

Available with Intel N100 and N200 processor options, both laptops support up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, have eMMC and SSD storage options, and feature compact but semi-rugged bodies with features like rubber bumpers, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys.

Both models should be available for pre-order beginning March 1, 2024.

Dynabook E11W-ADynabook E11-A
Display11.6 inches
HD
360 degree hinge
Touchscreen
Wacom Smart Pen (optional)		11.6 inches
HD / FHD options
Touch optional
ProcessorIntel N100 / N200
RAMUp to 16GB
LPDDR5
StorageeMMC / SSD
Ports1 x USB Type-C
3 x USB Type-A
1 x HDMI
1 x RJ45 Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth
Camera(s)1600 x 1200 (primary)
5MP world-facing		1600 x 1200 (primary)
AudioStereo speakers
Dual microphones
Starting price$349 (w/o pen)
$419 (w/smart pen & pen charging garage in the chassis)		$299 (non-touch)
$319 (touch)

