The Dynabook E11-A is an 11.6 inch notebook with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, optional support for a touchscreen display, and a $299 starting price.

And the new Dynabook E11W-A starts at $349 and adds a 360-degree hinge and optional support for a pressure-sensitive pen. Both laptops are designed for the education market and ship with Windows 11 Pro Education software.

Available with Intel N100 and N200 processor options, both laptops support up to 16GB of LPDDR5 memory, have eMMC and SSD storage options, and feature compact but semi-rugged bodies with features like rubber bumpers, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys.

Both models should be available for pre-order beginning March 1, 2024.

Dynabook E11W-A Dynabook E11-A Display 11.6 inches

HD

360 degree hinge

Touchscreen

Wacom Smart Pen (optional) 11.6 inches

HD / FHD options

Touch optional Processor Intel N100 / N200 RAM Up to 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage eMMC / SSD Ports 1 x USB Type-C

3 x USB Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth Camera(s) 1600 x 1200 (primary)

5MP world-facing 1600 x 1200 (primary) Audio Stereo speakers

Dual microphones Starting price $349 (w/o pen)

$419 (w/smart pen & pen charging garage in the chassis) $299 (non-touch)

$319 (touch)

