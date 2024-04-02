Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Dell introduced the Inspiron 14 Plus a few years ago as a premium version of the Inspiron line of laptops with features like Thunderbolt 4, Intel H-series processor options, and optional support for discrete graphics.

Now the company has launched an updated model brings new processor and display options while lowering the starting weight by 80 grams (about 3 ounces). The new Dell Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) is now available for $1000 and up (although there may be lower-priced options in the future).

The only model available at launch features an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H “Meteor Lake” processor, but according to the spec sheet, we could also see models with Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 9 185H chips… as well as cheaper models with Core i5-13420H or Core i7-13620H processors based on Intel’s previous-gen “Raptor Lake Refresh” architecture.

While this year’s version of the Inspiron 14 Plus doesn’t offer NVIDIA graphics, models with Meteor Lake chip feature Intel Arc integrated graphics that should help make up for that loss, while also reducing overall power consumption. But if you opt for the Raptor Lake Refresh models you’ll only get Intel UHD graphics (which should be fine for video and basic tasks, but not really great for gaming).

Another change is that while earlier models had 8GB of onboard memory and a single SODIMM slot for up to 32GB of additional DDR5-4800 memory, the 2024 model features LPDDR5x-6400 memory only, which means the RAM is not user replaceable.

The good news is that Dell offers 16GB or 32GB configurations: there’s no way to buy this laptop with less than 16GB of memory.

Other features include support for up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe storage, a 1080p webcam, a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel, 2240 x 1400 pixel, or 2880 x 1800 pixel displays, and a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop measures 314 x 227 x 19mm (12.4″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″) and models with Meteor Lake chips come with 64 Wh batteries and 100W USB-C power adapters, while Raptor Lake Refresh models come with 54 W batteries and 90W AC adapters.

Wireless options for Meteor Lake-powered versions of the Inspiron 14 Plus include Intel BE200 (WiFi 7) or AX211 (WiFi 6E), while Raptor Lake Refresh versions have an RTL8852BE (WiFi 6) wireless card.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.