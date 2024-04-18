Acer launched its first Chromebook Plus-branded laptops last fall, with a 14 inch model powered by AMD Mendocino processor options and a 15 inch version featuring 12th-gen or 13th-gen Intel Core processors.

Now the company is expanding its Chromebook Plus family with a new 14 inch model powered by an Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processor. The new Chromebook Plus 514 (CB5144H/T) will be available from Costco within the next few weeks, where a model with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage will sell for $400. Acer says additional configurations will be available soon as well.

Google’s Chromebook Plus designation applies to ChromeOS laptops with FHD or higher resolution displays, relatively speedy processors, at least 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 1080p or higher resolution processors.

And Acer’s new Chromebook delivers on all fronts, with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display (with optional touch support), 8GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory, up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 3 NVMe storage, and a 1080p camera with a privacy shutter.

Ports include:

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt Mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

Other features include support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, a 53 Wh battery, and a body that measures 327 x 225 x 21mm (12.9″ x 8.9″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.43 kg (3.15 pounds).

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.