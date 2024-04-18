Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Intel Processor U300 is a 15-watt, 5-core, 6-thread chip based on Intel’s 13th-gen “Raptor Lake” architecture. It’s basically the lowest-performance Raptor Lake chip available, but it should deliver substantially better single-performance than Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips for budget devices.

Intel launched the U300 processor last year, but up until recently the only Intel U300/U300E-powered computer I’ve seen have been networking/firewall products from Chinese brands including CWWK, Topton, Kingnovy, and HUNSN. But CNX Software recently spotted one of the first Intel U300-powered mini PCs that appears to be made for more mainstream applications. The HUNSN BJ03 is available from Amazon for $474 and up.

The little computer measures 120 x 112 x 47mm (4.7″ x 4.4″ x 1.9″) and features two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of total DDR5-5200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 4.0 storage, and plenty of ports including two 2.5 GbE LAN ports and support for up to 4 displays.

The $474 starting price makes the BJ03 a little pricier than most entry-level mini PCs with chips like Intel’s Alder Lake-N processors. But keep in mind that this isn’t a barebones computer: the starting price includes 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Windows 11 Pro software pre-installed.

You can also pay more for a model with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. And HUNSN notes that while the computer ships with Windows, it should support GNU/Linux distributions as well.

It’s also worth noting that the Intel U300 processor in this little computer something that Intel’s Alder Lake-N chips do not: a single Performance core based on 13th-gen Intel Core architecture, support for CPU frequencies up to 4.4 GHz, and hyperthreading.

That Performance core is combined with four Efficiency cores, which basically means this chip is sort of what you’d get if you took an Intel N100 processor and tacked on a Performance core, boosted the TDP, added more cache, and increased the integrated GPU core count.

According to Passmark, the result is multi-core performance that’s actually pretty similar to what you’d expect from an octa-core Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N chip, but single-core performance that’s more than 50% higher. In fact, single-core performance is comparable to what you’d get from a Core i3-1305U Raptor Lake or Core Ultra 5 125U Meteor Lake processor.

Are there higher-performance mini PCs available? Certainly. A number of similarly-sized models offer support for up to Intel Core i9-13900HK or AMD Ryzen 9 7945HS/8945HS processors.

But it’s still interesting to see that there’s now another option in the better-than-Alder-Lake-N, but-still-reasonably-cheap-and-efficient space.

The HUNSN BJ03’s ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort Alt mode)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel I226-V)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

The computer also ships with a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and the system has a “smart silent fan” for active cooling.

