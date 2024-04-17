After years of blocking third-party app stores from iPhones and iPads, Apple has changed its rules regarding installation of apps from sources other than its own App Store… at least in Europe.

The changes come in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Acts, and Apple’s not particularly happy about them. But now that the door is open, we’re starting to see the beginnings of competition: the first third-party app store for iOS devices is now available. It’s called AltStore PAL and, at launch, it only has two apps in it. But there could be more on the way.

Developer Riley Testut first launched the AltStore five years ago, but at the time it leveraged Apple’s developer tools to let users sideload apps “by essentially ‘tricking’ your phone into thinking it’s installing apps that you made yourself.”

The new version doesn’t require any tricks at all. It’s officially approved by Apple and user can download and install the app from the web (although you’ll have to dismiss a bunch of Apple “warnings” that pop up along the way).

There are a few catches though.

First, AltStore PAL is only available for users in Europe. If you’re using an iOS device in any other country, it will still block you from installing apps (or app stores) that don’t come from Apple’s App Store.

Second, AltStore isn’t free: users are asked to pay €1.50/year + VAT, which will cover the costs of the fees that Apple charges to developers who distribute apps outside of the App Store (like I said, Apple isn’t happy about the DMA requirements).

And third? So far there are only two apps available in AltStore, both of which were also developed by Riley Testut:

Delta (a free retro console emulator with support for NES/SNES/GB/GBC/GBCA/NDS/N64/Sega Genesis ROMs)

Clip (a clipboard manager available for a donation of €1 or more)

Testut says the plan is to open the doors to additional apps from other developers “once we’re sure everything is running smoothly,” and says that while “all apps are welcome,” the AltStore PAL distribution model “makes the most sense for smaller, indie apps that otherwise couldn’t exist due to App Store rules.”

In addition to free apps, Testut expects the AltStore PAL to offer paid apps. But rather than billing users through the store, the app store features Patreon integration, allowing developers to restrict downloads of some or all apps to patrons or control which Patreon pledge-levels grant access to specific apps on a per-app basis.

Don’t want to jump through all the hoops involved in loading a third-party app store, or don’t live in Europe? Testut has also taken advantage of another recent App Store change to make the Delta NES emulator available for free in Apple’s App Store.

via Riley Testut

