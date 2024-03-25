Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is the first member of the Kindle family to feature a 10.2 inch E Ink display with support for pen input, allowing you to take handwritten notes or draw pictures on the screen.
First launched in 2022, it’s also the most expensive member of the current Kindle lineup, with prices starting at $340. But Amazon is knocking $85 off that price during its Big Spring Sale, bringing the starting price down to $255 and making this one of the most affordable pen-enabled E Ink devices to date (for the time being). You can also save an extra $40 if you buy two.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Tablets
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $95 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019) for $115 and up – Woot (coupon: SMARTFIVE)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ for $170 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for $185 and up – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) 10.4″ tablet w/S-pen for $200 – Best Buy
eReaders
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) for $30 and up – Woot (coupon: SMARTFIVE)
- Refurb Amazon Kindle Oasis (2017/2018) for $75 and up – Woot (coupon: SMARTFIVE)
- Kobo Libra 2 for $170 – Kobo
- Amazon Kindle Scribe for $255 and up – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Scribe 2-pack for $470 ($235 each) – Amazon
Laptops
- LG Gram 16″ convertible w/Core i5-1240P/16GB/512GB for $696 – Amazon
- LG Gram w/Core i7-1260P/16GB/256GB for $700 – Amazon
Other Amazon devices
- Save $5 on select Amazon devices when you spend $15 or more – Woot (coupon: SMARTFIVE)
- Save up to 40% on select Amazon devices – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $40 – Amazon
Storage
- SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC card for $35 – Amazon
- WD Elements 20TB external desktop HDD for $280 – Amazon
Other
- Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam for $48 – Amazon
- AnkerWork C310 4K webcam for $90 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- Anker PowerCore III Elite 25,600 mAh, 87 watt power bank for $80 – meh
- Save up to 34% on JBL portable Bluetooth speakers – Amazon
- Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $199 – Amazon