Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is the first member of the Kindle family to feature a 10.2 inch E Ink display with support for pen input, allowing you to take handwritten notes or draw pictures on the screen.

First launched in 2022, it’s also the most expensive member of the current Kindle lineup, with prices starting at $340. But Amazon is knocking $85 off that price during its Big Spring Sale, bringing the starting price down to $255 and making this one of the most affordable pen-enabled E Ink devices to date (for the time being). You can also save an extra $40 if you buy two.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Tablets

eReaders

Laptops

Other Amazon devices

Storage

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.