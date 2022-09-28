Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe is the company’s first large-screen E Ink device since the company canceled the Kindle DX. It’s also the company’s first Kindle that supports pen input.

While other members of the Kindle family are designed for reading eBooks, the Kindle Scribe can be used for reading and writing thanks to its 10.2 inch E Ink display with a 300 ppi front-lit display and a pressure-sensitive pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the device when you’re not using it. The Kindle Scribe goes up for pre-order today for $340.

Customers in the US will also get a free 4-month subscription to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service when they pre-order the Kindle Scribe.

Amazon says the Kindle Scribe’s digital pen has a dedicated eraser, a shortcut button, and a natural pen-like feel. It’s also battery-free: there’s nothing to charge, suggesting that Amazon is using Wacom EMR (or similar) technology.

The company says it’s updated the Kindle operating system with new note-taking functionality, with all your notes stored and organized in one place, and with support for templates that you can use when taking notes or drawing on the device.

Starting in 2023, users will also be able to send Microsoft Office documents directly to a Kindle Scribe for reading, editing, or annotating.

The Kindle Scribe should offer up to 6 weeks of battery life, depending on usage.

While the Kindle Scribe’s $340 starting price makes it the most expensive member of the Amazon Kindle lineup, it’s actually pretty competitively priced with other E Ink writing tablets.

The Kobo Elipsa Pack, for example, sells for $400. And the Onyx BOOX Note line of products tends to sell for $500 and up. The reMarkable 2 stands out as a cheaper option priced at $279. But reMarkable’s tablet doesn’t come with integrated access to a major bookstore like Amazon or Kobo’s devices.

If you don’t need the big screen or pen, though, you might still be better off with one of Amazon’s other Kindle products which have starting prices ranging from $100 to $250.

Kindle (2022) Kindle Paperwhite (2021) Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021) Kindle Oasis (2019) Price $100 $140 $190 $250 Display 6 inch, 300 ppi

recessed 6.8 inch, 300 ppi

flush-front 6.8 inch, 300 ppi

flush-front 7 inch, 300 ppi

flush-front Storage 16GB 8GB or 16GB 32GB 8GB or 32GB Front light 4 LEDs 17 LEDs 17 LEDs 25 LEDs Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ Flush-front ✓ ✓ ✓ IPX8 waterproof ✓ ✓ ✓ Adjustable warm light ✓ ✓ ✓ Auto light sensor ✓ ✓ Page Turn buttons ✓ Automatic page rotation ✓ Bluetooth/Audible ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ WiFi WiFi 5 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi 4 Charging & battery USB-C

9W

6 weeks battery life

2 hours full charge USB-C

9W

10 weeks battery life

2.5 hours full charge USB-C

9W (wired)

Qi wireless charging

10 weeks battery life

2.5 hours full charge micro USB

5W

6-weeks battery life

3 hours for full charge Dimensions 108.6 x 157.8 x 8mm

4.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.33″ 124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1mm

4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″ 125 x 174 x 8.1mm

4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″ 159 x 141 x 3.4 – 8.4mm

6.3″ x 5.6″ x 0.13″ – .33″ Weight 158 grams

5.56 ounces 205 grams

7.23 ounces 208 grams

7.34 ounces 188 grams

6.6 ounces Color Black or Denim (blue) Black Black Graphite or Champaign Gold