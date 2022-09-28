Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Amazon’s new Kindle Scribe is the company’s first large-screen E Ink device since the company canceled the Kindle DX. It’s also the company’s first Kindle that supports pen input.

While other members of the Kindle family are designed for reading eBooks, the Kindle Scribe can be used for reading and writing thanks to its 10.2 inch E Ink display with a 300 ppi front-lit display and a pressure-sensitive pen that attaches magnetically to the side of the device when you’re not using it. The Kindle Scribe goes up for pre-order today for $340.

Customers in the US will also get a free 4-month subscription to Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service when they pre-order the Kindle Scribe.

Amazon says the Kindle Scribe’s digital pen has a dedicated eraser, a shortcut button, and a natural pen-like feel. It’s also battery-free: there’s nothing to charge, suggesting that Amazon is using Wacom EMR (or similar) technology.

The company says it’s updated the Kindle operating system with new note-taking functionality, with all your notes stored and organized in one place, and with support for templates that you can use when taking notes or drawing on the device.

Starting in 2023, users will also be able to send Microsoft Office documents directly to a Kindle Scribe for reading, editing, or annotating.

The Kindle Scribe should offer up to 6 weeks of battery life, depending on usage.

While the Kindle Scribe’s $340 starting price makes it the most expensive member of the Amazon Kindle lineup, it’s actually pretty competitively priced with other E Ink writing tablets.

The Kobo Elipsa Pack, for example, sells for $400. And the Onyx BOOX Note line of products tends to sell for $500 and up. The reMarkable 2 stands out as a cheaper option priced at $279. But reMarkable’s tablet doesn’t come with integrated access to a major bookstore like Amazon or Kobo’s devices.

If you don’t need the big screen or pen, though, you might still be better off with one of Amazon’s other Kindle products which have starting prices ranging from $100 to $250.

Kindle (2022)Kindle Paperwhite (2021)Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2021)Kindle Oasis (2019)
Price$100$140$190$250
Display 6 inch, 300 ppi
recessed		6.8 inch, 300 ppi
flush-front		6.8 inch, 300 ppi
flush-front		7 inch, 300 ppi
flush-front
Storage16GB8GB or 16GB32GB8GB or 32GB
Front light4 LEDs17 LEDs17 LEDs25 LEDs
Adjustable warm light
Flush-front
IPX8 waterproof
Adjustable warm light
Auto light sensor
Page Turn buttons
Automatic page rotation
Bluetooth/Audible
WiFiWiFi 52.4 GHz and 5 GHz2.4 GHz and 5 GHzWiFi 4
Charging & batteryUSB-C
9W
6 weeks battery life
2 hours full charge		USB-C
9W
10 weeks battery life
2.5 hours full charge		USB-C
9W (wired)
Qi wireless charging
10 weeks battery life
2.5 hours full charge		micro USB
5W
6-weeks battery life
3 hours for full charge
Dimensions108.6 x 157.8 x 8mm
4.3″ x 6.2″ x 0.33″		124.6 x 174.2 x 8.1mm
4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″		125 x 174 x 8.1mm
4.9″ x 6.9″ x .32″		159 x 141 x 3.4 – 8.4mm
6.3″ x 5.6″ x 0.13″ – .33″
Weight158 grams
5.56 ounces		205 grams
7.23 ounces		208 grams
7.34 ounces		188 grams
6.6 ounces
ColorBlack or Denim (blue)BlackBlackGraphite or Champaign Gold

