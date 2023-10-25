Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
The GMK NucBox G3 is a 4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″ desktop computer with a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 quad-core chip, support for up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe solid state storage.
When the little computer first launched earlier this month, prices started at $180 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Now GMK is offering barebones models starting at $150, but Liliputing readers can knock $50 off that price and pick one up for just $100.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Mini PCs
Exclusive coupons for Liliputing readers
- GMK NucBox G3 barebones mini PC w/N100 for $100 – GMK (coupon: G3-Media-BB for the first 50 customers to use the code)
- Geekom Mini IT11 mini PC w/Core i7-11390H/32GB/1TB for $499 – Geekom (coupon: Iiliputingit11)
$300 – $400
- GMK mini PC w/Core i5-11320H/16GB/1TB for $300 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK mini PC w/Ryzen 7 5800U/16GB/512GB for $300 – Amazon
- MINISFORUM UM560 mini PC w/Ryzen 5 5600H/32GB/1TB for $313 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- MINISFORUM Venus UM690 barebones mini PC w/Ryzen 9 6900HX for $390 – Amazon (clip coupon)
$400+
- MINISFORUM Venus UM773 Lite mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7735HS/32GB/1TB for $448 – Amazon
- Beelink SER7 mini PC w/Ryzen 7 7840HS/32GB/1TB for $609 – Amazon (clip coupon)
- GMK NucBox 4 w/Ryzen 9 7940HS/32GB/1TB for $638 – Amazon
Laptops
- Asus VivoBook Flip 14 convertible laptop w/Ryzen 5 5500U/8GB/512GB for $499 – Asus Shop
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13″ notebook w/Core i7-1180G7/16GB/512GB for $700 – Lenovo (via eBay)
- LG Gram 17″ thin & light laptop w/Core i5-1340P/8GB/512GB + 23.8″ 100 Hz monitor for $1100 – Newegg
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1365U/32GB/512GB for $1189 – Lenovo (coupons: CELEBRATE2023 and THINKBFDEAL )
Other
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Android tablet for $400 and up – Amazon
- UGREEN 20W USB-C wall charger for $10 – Amazon
- Anker Soundcore P20i true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon
- $50 Paramount+ gift card for $45 – Best Buy
- $50 Vudu gift card for $45 – Best Buy
I have had the GMKTec 5800u (NUC Box 10) for 6 months and it has been very reliable. It can overhead when gaming. I use a 80mmx80mm 12V fan running at 5V from the USB and that cools the metal case just fine.
Costco also has the Samsung S7 FE+ for $400. At this price, it includes 64GB, the S pen and Keyboard Book Cover.
If not in stock at your local Costco, there is an additional $8 shipping and handling fee. Costco also offers Free Technical Support and a hassle-free 90 Day Return Policy.