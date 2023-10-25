Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The GMK NucBox G3 is a 4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″ desktop computer with a 6-watt Intel Processor N100 quad-core chip, support for up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe solid state storage.

When the little computer first launched earlier this month, prices started at $180 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Now GMK is offering barebones models starting at $150, but Liliputing readers can knock $50 off that price and pick one up for just $100.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

Mini PCs

Exclusive coupons for Liliputing readers

$300 – $400

$400+

Laptops

Other

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.