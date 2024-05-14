Google kicked off its annual Google I/O developer conference today with a two hour keynote where pretty much the only thing the company talked about was AI. But there were a lot of AI features to talk about.

In the short term, the Circle to Search feature that’s now available on 100 million Android devices now helps students solve “a range of physics and math word problems,” with more features coming later this year. But Google is also promising to make its Gemini app for Android far more useful in the future by adding support for “asking” questions about pretty much any content on the screen, and by adding “multimodality,” allowing the AI app to process video, voice, and other sound input, allowing you to talk to Gemini, ask it about what the camera is pointed at, and much more.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google is putting AI “at the core of Android.” Gemini on Android will soon be able to work as an overlay on top of any app, allowing you to get answers to questions about documents, videos, and more. Mic and camera input is coming soon too.

And while some of these new features rely on the cloud, Google says some new features only make use of on-device processing, for privacy. For example, there’s a Gemini Nano feature that can listen to phone calls from unknown numbers and deliver a “likely scam” alert if it detects that phishy behavior. That happens entirely on your device, which means that audio from your phone call isn’t being sent to Google’s servers.

Google will begin rolling out an “Ask Photos” feature for Google Photos in the coming months, letting you ask questions like “show me the best photo from each national park I’ve visited” or “what themes have we had for birthday parties?”

This $30 Raspberry Pi HAT adds an M.2 connector for PCIE NVMe SSDs AND a 2.5 GbE Ethernet port (RTL8156BG) to the Raspberry Pi 5.

Netflix is planning an updated version of its apps for Windows 10 and 11 that will continue to allow you to stream videos and add support for watching live events… but won’t let you download them for offline playback.

AYANEO’s first handheld game console with a vertical, Game Boy-like design is on the way. Full details coming May 18th, but the company has released the first picture of the back of the Pocket DMG.

