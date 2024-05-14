A few weeks after introducing a new ThinkPad P14s i laptop with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and NVIDIA RTX 500 Ada graphics, Lenovo has introduced a new AMD-powered model.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 is a compact notebook with support for AMD Ryzen PRO 8040 HS processor options, up to 96GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. It has a 5MP webcam, up to a 2.8K OLED display, plenty of ports, and a starting weight of just 2.9 pounds. One thing it doesn’t have though? Discrete graphics.

That’s an interesting omission for a laptop that Lenovo is positioning as a mobile workstation. But the laptop does appear to pack a lot into a rather compact design.

AMD’s Ryzen PRO 8040 processors feature Radeon 700M series integrated graphics based on RDNA 3 architecture. The laptop features two SODIMM slots for DDR5-5600 memory and support for a single PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD.

Display options include:

2880 x 1800 pixel OLED 400-nit non-touch

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD 500-nit touchscreen

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD 400-nit non-touch

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD 400-nit anti-glare touchscreen

1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD 400-nit anti-glare non-touch

The ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 supports WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, and Lenovo offers optional support for 4G LTE and 5G modems, as well as NFC. The 5MP webcam features a privacy shutter. And there’s optional support for an IR camera for face recognition and human presence detection.

Ports include:

2 x USB4 Type-C (40 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Smart Card Reader (optional)

1 x nano SIM (optional)

While the laptop has a starting weight of 2.9 pounds (1.31 kg), one thing to keep in mind is that the entry-level configuration has just a 39.3 Wh battery, but Lenovo also offer a 52.5 Wh battery option. Whichever battery you opt for, the notebook measures 216 x 224 x 18mm (12.4″ x 8.8″ x 0.7″).

Lenovo says the ThinkPad 14s Gen 5 supports Windows, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 with an AMD processor should be available this month for $1379 and up.

