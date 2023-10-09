Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Earlier this year GMK launched the NucBox G1 mini PC with a 15-watt Intel Processor N95 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture. Now the company is selling two more models, both powered by the more energy-efficient 6-watt Intel Processor N100 chip.

The GMK NucBox G3 is nearly identical to the NucBox G1 except for the processor, while the NucBox G2 features a more compact design, but may actually be a more versatile computer thanks to a robust set of ports.

The NucBox G2 is a palm-sized computer that measures just 3.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.6″, but which has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, three USB-A ports, an audio jack, and a USB-C port (for power only).

But its small size does come with some limitations. It has LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard, so it’s not user upgradeable. And it has an M.2 2242 slot for SATA storage rather than a larger M.2 2280 slot with support for NVMe storage.

GMK is selling a NucBox G2 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $190, but you can also pick up several different configurations from Amazon, including a 12GB/18GB model for $153.

Meanwhile the GMK NucBox G3 is a 4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″ computer with DDR4 memory and an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. But it only has two video outputs and only a single Ethernet jack. It’s available from Amazon with prices starting at $180 for an 8GB/128GB configuration.

GMK NucBox G2 GMK NucBox G3 CPU Intel N100

4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.5 GHz

6 – 25 watts Graphics Intel UHD

24 execution units

Up to 750 MHz RAM LPDDR5-4800 DDR4 Storage M.2 2242 SATA SSD M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 NVMe Ports 2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 Type-C (12V/3A power input only) 2 x HDMI 2.0

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB-C

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 3.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.6″ 4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.