Earlier this year GMK launched the NucBox G1 mini PC with a 15-watt Intel Processor N95 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture. Now the company is selling two more models, both powered by the more energy-efficient 6-watt Intel Processor N100 chip.
The GMK NucBox G3 is nearly identical to the NucBox G1 except for the processor, while the NucBox G2 features a more compact design, but may actually be a more versatile computer thanks to a robust set of ports.
The NucBox G2 is a palm-sized computer that measures just 3.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.6″, but which has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, three USB-A ports, an audio jack, and a USB-C port (for power only).
But its small size does come with some limitations. It has LPDDR5 memory that’s soldered to the mainboard, so it’s not user upgradeable. And it has an M.2 2242 slot for SATA storage rather than a larger M.2 2280 slot with support for NVMe storage.
GMK is selling a NucBox G2 with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $190, but you can also pick up several different configurations from Amazon, including a 12GB/18GB model for $153.
Meanwhile the GMK NucBox G3 is a 4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″ computer with DDR4 memory and an M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD. But it only has two video outputs and only a single Ethernet jack. It’s available from Amazon with prices starting at $180 for an 8GB/128GB configuration.
|GMK NucBox G2
|GMK NucBox G3
|CPU
|Intel N100
4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.5 GHz
6 – 25 watts
|Graphics
|Intel UHD
24 execution units
Up to 750 MHz
|RAM
|LPDDR5-4800
|DDR4
|Storage
|M.2 2242 SATA SSD
|M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 NVMe
|Ports
|2 x HDMI 2.0
1 x DisplayPort 1.4
2 x Gigabit Ethernet
3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 Type-C (12V/3A power input only)
|2 x HDMI 2.0
4 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB-C
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x DC power input
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
|Dimensions
|3.4″ x 3.4″ x 1.6″
|4.5″ x 4.2″ x 1.7″