The Chuwi Corebook X is a 14 inch laptop that pairs a premium design with a budget processor. Last year the Chinese PC maker released a model with a 2160 x 1440 pixel display, an aluminum body and a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.

Now Chuwi has released an updated version of the Corebook X that’s powered by a 12th-gen Core i3 processor. It’s available from AliExpress for $470 and up.

The starting price will get you a model with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, but it only costs $30 more to upgrade to a model with 16GB of RAM.

For the most part, the new laptop looks a lot like last year’s version. But the new processor should bring a significant performance boost.

The 2022 model is powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U processor, which is a 15-watt, 2-core, 4-thread chip based on Intel Comet Lake architecture. It tops out at 4.1 GHz speeds and has Intel UHD graphics with a 300 MHz base frequency, 1 GHz max frequency, and 23 execution units.

The new 2023 model has a 15-watt Intel Core i3-1215U chip based on Alder Lake architecture. It’s a 6-core, 8-thread processor with two Performance cores that can hit speeds up to 4.4 GHz and four Efficiency cores that top out at 3.3 GHz. And it has Intel UHD graphics with support for speeds up to 1.1 GHz and 64 execution units.

Chuwi also updated the memory from LPDDR4-2666 to LPDDR5.

Most other features remain unchanged: The new Chuwi Corebook X has the same 14 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel IPS LCD display with a 3:2 aspect ratio as last year’s model, the same 46.2 Wh battery, and the same aluminum body that weighs about 3 pounds and measures about 0.8 inches at its thickest point, but just 0.4 inches at its thinnest.

Ports include a microSD card reader, USB 3.0 Type-C and Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a DC charging port.

The laptop supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5, and has a 1MP webcam and backlit keyboard.

While the new Corebook X looks like a pretty good deal on paper, keep in mind that buying a Chuwi laptop from AliExpress isn’t quite the same as picking up a computer from a PC maker and retail store with a wider presence in the West. Chuwi is a Chinese company that specializes in making cheap PCs… not necessarily in providing the customer service and support you might expect from some bigger companies.

