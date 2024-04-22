Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The BIGTREETECH Pi 2 is a single-board computer with a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor. While it looks a bit like a Raspberry Pi Model B, this little has a few things that Raspberry Pi’s computers lack including support for up to three storage devices (eMMC, SD card, and M.2 2242 PCIe 2.1 SSD) without the need for any add-on boards.

BIGTREETECH’s new CB2, meanwhile, is a Compute Module with the same basic features in a more compact design (but you’ll need to pair it with a carrier board if you want full-sized ports). The new BIGREETECH Pi 2 is available now for $50, while the BIGTREETECH CB2 sells for $40.

The company is positioning these new systems as upgrades over BIGTREETECH’s first-gen models, which launched a few years ago with 1.5 GHz Allwinner H616 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 procesors.

Not only do the new models have more processing power, but they also gain support for USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and dual-band WiFi, among other improvements (the previous-gen topped out at USB 2.0, 2.4 GHz WiFi, and 10/100 Mbps wired networking).

At the moment the only versions of the boards that are available for purchase feature 2GB of LPDDR4 memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. But with an onboard microSD card reader and M.2 2242 slot, you should be able to upgrade the storage on the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 pretty easily.

The company’s spec sheet also indicates that the systems are configurable with anywhere from 1GB to 8GB of RAM, and 8GB to 128GB (or more) of eMMC storage. But there’s no option to actually buy any other configurations at the moment.

Here’s a run-down of some key features for the new boards:

BIGTREETECH Pi 2 BIGTREETECH CB2 Processor Rockchip RK3566

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 1.8 GHz

Mali-G52 2EE graphics

0.8 TOPS NPU Memory 2GB LPDDR4 Storage 32GB eMMC

microSD card reader

M.2 2242 (PCIe 2.1 1×1 lane) 32GB eMMC Ports & connectors 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

3 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x micro HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x IR port

1 x MIPI-DSI (2-lane display)

1 x MIPI-CSI (2-lane camera)

40-pin GPIO connector

1 x USB Type-C (5V power input) Interfaces for all of the same connectors when used with a carrier board Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 94 x 56mm 55 x 40mm Price $50 $40

The boards are available for purchase from Bique or from the BIGTREETECH shop at AliExpress.

via LinuxGizmos and @BigTreeTech

