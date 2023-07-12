Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

BeagleBoard has launched a new single-board computer called the BeagleV-Ahead. It’s the same shape as the company’s BeagleBone Black and it’s compatible with some accessories designed for that board.

But instead of an ARM-based processor, the new BeagleV-Ahead is powered by a quad-core RISC-V processor. The new board is available now for around $149.

At the heart of the new board is an Alibaba T-Head TH1520 chip which features four 2 GHz Xuantie C910 CPU cores, Imagination BXM-4-64 integrated graphics and a neural processing unit with up to 4 TOPS of AI performance.

It’s the same system-on-a-chip that Sipeed tapped for the recently launched Lichee Pi 4A, which sells for $119 and up.

While BeagleBoard’s system is a little more expensive, it’s also a versatile system that features 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, 16GB of onboard eMMC flash storage and a set of ports and connectors that includes:

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (Realtek TRL8211F-VD-CG)

1 x micro USB 3.0

1 x microSD card reader

1 x micro HDMI port

2 x CSI connectors

1 x DSI connector

mikroBUS Shuttle (UART/I2C/SPI/ADC/PWM/GPIO)

92-pin Beaglebone Cape headers (P8 and P9)

The board has a barrel power jack with support for a 5V power supply and an Ampak AP6203BM wireless module with support for dual-band WiFi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 connections.

You can find more details in the BeagleV-Ahead documentation, or buy the board from one of BeagleBoard’s partners, including DigiKey, Newark, OKdo, or RS Components.

via BeagleBoard newsletter and Hacker News

