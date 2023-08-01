Handheld gaming company AYN made a bit of a splash a few years ago with the introduction of the AYN Odin handheld game console: a compact, affordable, and reasonably powerful device with an ARM-based processor and Android-based software.

AYN followed that up with a x86/Windows model called the AYN Loki, which has been a bit less of a slam dunk due to redesigns and shipping delays. But now the company is going back to its roots and preparing to launch an AYN Odin2.

The company hasn’t revealed many details about the Odin2 yet, but after sharing a pretty sparse teaser of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last week, AYN has now followed up with an official image and a short video showing the new design.

The AYN Odin2 looks similar to the first-gen model in a lot of ways. It has what looks like a 16:9 display sandwiched between a set of game controllers with A, B, X, Y buttons, Start and Select keys, four additional buttons (for Android navigation), a D-Pad and two analog sticks with lighting under the sticks.

We can also see stereo front-facing speakers, a microphone, shoulder triggers, and two additional buttons on the back of the handheld.

AYN hasn’t revealed what processor the Odin2 will have, but the marketing materials show a Qualcomm Snapdragon logo, so it seems like a safe bet that the device will use a Qualcomm chip.

Like the original Odin, the new handheld has a fan for active cooling, which could help give it an edge over smartphones or tablets with similar specs. There’s a large air intake vent on the back of the Odin2 and a smaller vent on top where hot air can be exhausted.

Other features include light strips on the left and right sides of the grips, a power button and what looks like a fingerprint sensor on the top, and a docking station with at least two USB ports on one side.

The handheld itself appears to have at least two ports of some kind: one on top and another on bottom. It’s hard to make out what kind of ports they are, but I’d be surprised if the Odin2 didn’t have at least one USB port and one 3.5mm audio jack. The original Odin also had a mini HDMI port and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

AYN should reveal more details about the Odin2 closer to launch. In the meantime you can still pick up a first-gen AYN Odin. Prices currently start at about $200 for an AYN Odin Lite with a MediaTek Dimensity D900 processor. Higher-priced Odin models feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chips and, theoretically, prices for those models currently start at $239. But the 4GB RAM/64GB storage Odin Base is out of stock, so customers looking to pick up a Snapdragon model will have to pay at least $287 for an Odin Pro with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory or more.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.