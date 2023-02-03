Asus has introduced two laptops to its Vivobook Go line of budget and mid-range notebooks. The new Asus Vivobook Go 14 (E1404F) is a notebook with a 14 inch LCD display, while the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504F) sports a 15.6 inch OLED display.

Both laptops are powered by up to a 15-watt AMD Ryzen 5 7520U “Mendocino” processor with four Zen 2 CPU cores and two RDNA 2 CPU cores, making them some of the first Asus laptops to feature Mendocino chips.

Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED

As I discovered when I tested Acer’s Aspire 3 laptop with a Ryzen 3 7320U processor, AMD’s Mendocino processors present an interesting value proposition. They’re budget chips that offer the the same level of CPU performance you would have gotten from a mainstream laptop processor a few years ago.

Graphics performance was underwhelming in my tests, so don’t expect these laptops to be spectacular gaming machines, but you shouldn’t have any problems watching videos, playing less demanding games, or using other applications that can leverage the GPU for hardware-accelerated graphics.

Asus Vivobook Go 14

While Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details for tis new laptops yet, it’s likely from the name and processor that these won’t be positioned as premium systems. But the 14 inch model will most likely be the cheaper of the two. Not only does it lack the OLED screen

15.6 inch model does have a few premium features that will likely make it more expensive, including an OLED display that its big sibling has, but Asus will also offer entry-level configurations of the new Vivobook Go 14 with less RAM, less storage, and slower wireless capabilities.

Vivobook Go 14 (E1404F)Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504F)
Display14 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
60 Hz
250 nits
IPS and non-IPS LCD options		15.6 inches
1920 x 1080 pixels
OLED
60 Hz
400 nits (600 nits peak)
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 5 7520U
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U		AMD Ryzen 5 7520U
RAM8GB or 16GB
LPDDR5
Onboard (not upgradeable)		16GB
LPDDR5
Onboard (not upgradeable)
Storage256GB or 512GB
M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD		512GB
M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
Ports1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x USB 2.0 Type-A
1 x HDMI 1.4
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x DC power input
WirelessWiFi 5 / BT 4.1
WiFi 6E / BT 5		WiFi 6E / BT 5
Webcam720p w/privacy shutter
SecurityFingerprint sensor
Battery42 Wh50 Wh
Charger45W AC adapter65W AC adapter
Dimensions325 x 214 x 18mm
(12.8″ x 8.4″ x 0.7″)		360 x 232 x 18mm
(14.2″ x 9.2″ x 0.7″)
Weight1.38 kg
(3.04 pounds)		1.63 kg
(3.59 pounds)

