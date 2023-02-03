Asus has introduced two laptops to its Vivobook Go line of budget and mid-range notebooks. The new Asus Vivobook Go 14 (E1404F) is a notebook with a 14 inch LCD display, while the Asus Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504F) sports a 15.6 inch OLED display.

Both laptops are powered by up to a 15-watt AMD Ryzen 5 7520U “Mendocino” processor with four Zen 2 CPU cores and two RDNA 2 CPU cores, making them some of the first Asus laptops to feature Mendocino chips.

As I discovered when I tested Acer’s Aspire 3 laptop with a Ryzen 3 7320U processor, AMD’s Mendocino processors present an interesting value proposition. They’re budget chips that offer the the same level of CPU performance you would have gotten from a mainstream laptop processor a few years ago.

Graphics performance was underwhelming in my tests, so don’t expect these laptops to be spectacular gaming machines, but you shouldn’t have any problems watching videos, playing less demanding games, or using other applications that can leverage the GPU for hardware-accelerated graphics.

While Asus hasn’t revealed pricing or availability details for tis new laptops yet, it’s likely from the name and processor that these won’t be positioned as premium systems. But the 14 inch model will most likely be the cheaper of the two. Not only does it lack the OLED screen

15.6 inch model does have a few premium features that will likely make it more expensive, including an OLED display that its big sibling has, but Asus will also offer entry-level configurations of the new Vivobook Go 14 with less RAM, less storage, and slower wireless capabilities.

Vivobook Go 14 (E1404F) Vivobook Go 15 OLED (E1504F) Display 14 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

60 Hz

250 nits

IPS and non-IPS LCD options 15.6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

OLED

60 Hz

400 nits (600 nits peak) Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U

AMD Ryzen 3 7320U AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 8GB or 16GB

LPDDR5

Onboard (not upgradeable) 16GB

LPDDR5

Onboard (not upgradeable) Storage 256GB or 512GB

M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD 512GB

M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input Wireless WiFi 5 / BT 4.1

WiFi 6E / BT 5 WiFi 6E / BT 5 Webcam 720p w/privacy shutter Security Fingerprint sensor Battery 42 Wh 50 Wh Charger 45W AC adapter 65W AC adapter Dimensions 325 x 214 x 18mm

(12.8″ x 8.4″ x 0.7″) 360 x 232 x 18mm

(14.2″ x 9.2″ x 0.7″) Weight 1.38 kg

(3.04 pounds) 1.63 kg

(3.59 pounds)

via Geeky Gadgets