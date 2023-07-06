Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Asus ExpertCenter PN64-E1 is a compact desktop computer that packs plenty of horsepower into a small space. It’s available with a 35-watt, 13th-gen Intel Core processor and the little computer supports up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, up to three storage devices, and a good set of connectivity options including support for up to 4 displays, a Thunderbolt 4 port, 2.5 GbE Ethernet, and support for up to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

First unveiled earlier this year, the ExpertCenter PN64-E1 is now available for purchase.

You can pick up a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor for $499 from Amazon or B&H, while models with Core i7-13700H chips sell for $649.

The PN64-E1 measures 130 x 120 x 58mm (5.1″ x 4.7″ x 2.3″) and weighs 750 grams (about 1.65 pounds). On the front it has a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. And on the back it has:

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x Configurable port (B&H shows DisplayPort, but it’s unclear if all models will ship with this)

1 x DC Power input

Under the hood the computer has two SODIMM slots with support for up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 memory each, a bay for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD, and two M.2 2280 slots with support for PCIe Gen 4×4 NVMe SSDs.

There’s also a fan for active cooling. Asus says that it includes a “self cleaning system” that “keeps the heatsinks clean and also effectively ejects dust and other particles to prolong the lifespan of the system,” while keeping the fan clean and reducing noise.

Asus notes that the configurable port can be used for a second 2.5 GbE Ethernet connection, HDMI, COM, VGA, or DisplayPort 1.4. But I suspect this customization is reserved for business and enterprise customers, and most individual users will have to hunt for a model with the port they want.

via Guru3D

