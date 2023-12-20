Just a few days after introducing some of the first 4×4 mini PCs powered by Intel’s 14th-gen Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” processors, ASRock Industrial has unveiled an option for folks that want a little more flexibility (and possibly less convenience).
The new ASRock NUC Ultra 100 Motherboard Series are a line of 104 x 102 x 38mm (4.1″ x 4″ x 1.5″) boards that come with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 7 155H processor options.
These are basically the same boards at the heart of the new NUC Ultra 100 BOX mini PCs, but the motherboards ship without a case.
Both models support up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory and up to three storage devices, thanks to M.2 2280 and M.2 2242 slots, both with support for PCIe Gen 4 SSDs, and a connector for a SATA 3 HDD or SSD.
Ports include:
- 1 x HDMI 2.1
- 1 x DisplayPort 2.1
- 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (1 x I226LM, 1 x I226V)
- 1 x Thunderbolt 4 (w/DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode)
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/DisplayPort 1.4a Alt mode)
- 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1 x 3.5mm audio
There’s also an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card and a power input for a 12-24V DC power supply.
ASRock says the system supports up to four 4K displays if you use the HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, and USB Type-C ports at the same time.
The ASRock NUC-125H is powered by an Intel Ultra 5 125H processor with 4 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, 2 Low-Power Efficiency cores, and Intel Arc graphics with 7 Xe cores, while the ASRock NUC-155H has an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H chip with 6 Performance cores and 8 Xe graphics cores.