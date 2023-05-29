ARM has unveiled new CPU and GPU designs that the company says will bring better performance to next-gen smartphones, tablets and laptops while. The new designs are also more energy efficient, which could lead to longer battery life… or at least better performance without taking a bigger toll on battery life.
The ARM Total Compute Solutions 2023 (TSC23) platform introduces three new CPU designs, next-gen graphics, and new technology that helps them all work together.
ARM’s new highest-performance CPU design is the Cortex-X4, which the company says offers 15% better performance than Cortex-X3, while using 40% less power. That said, it takes up about 10% more physical space.
You probably won’t see processors with only Cortex-X4 CPU cores though. Like earlier Cortex-X CPU cores, it’s meant to be paired with big.LITTLE cores, and ARM has new versions of those as well.
The Cortex-A720 big cores brings a 20% improvement in power efficiency over the previous generation, while Cortex-A520 promises a 22% improvement. Interestingly ARM isn’t saying anything about performance gains here, but improvements in performance-per-watt can typically either be used to offer the same of performance while consuming less power or better performance at the same power level.
ARM is also introducing the Immortalis-G720 GPU, which the company says is based on ARM’s 5th-gen GPU architecture that will serve as the foundation for the next few generations of graphics processors.
Immortalis-G720 should bring a 15% boost in performance, 40% reduction in memory bandwidth usage, as well as improved power efficiency: ARM says it’s the company’s “most efficient GPU architecture ever,” and also introduces new technologies including Deferred Vertex Shading.
ARM is also introducing new Mali-G720 and G-620 GPU designs that will likely show up in cheaper, lower performance processors.
TSC23 also features a new DSU-120 “DynamicIQ Shared Unit” that allocates resources between CPU cores for multi-threaded tasks.
The company’s presentation also teases some code-names for the next-gen CPU and GPU technologies coming in 2024:
- “Blackhawk” will be the successor to Cortex-X4
- “Chaberton” will follow Cortex-A720
- “Hayes” will follow Cortex-A520
- “Krake” will follow Immortalis-G720
There are no details about performance, efficiency, or new features for those next-gen technologies though.