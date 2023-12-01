Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker AOOSTAR has unveiled another upcoming solution aimed at folks who’d like to build their own network-attached-storage (NAS) system. The company already sells several models with room for 2 hard drives, and recently shared some details about an upcoming model with support for 6 hard drives and 6 NVMe SSDs.

The new AOOSTAR PRO 4 Bay NAS falls in the middle. It’s expected to go up for pre-order in early January, 2023 and comes with a choice of three different processor options.

The computer features a metal chassis and will be available in barebones or fully configured models, with the configured versions shipping with memory, storage, and… Windows 11 Pro, for some reason.

Honestly it would make more sense to load a system that’s clearly designed for mass storage with a purpose-built operating system like TrueNAS or OpenMediaVault, but AOOSTAR seems to be more of a hardware company than a software one.

The company hasn’t announced how much the new AOOSTAR PRO 4-Bay NAS will cost yet, but we do have some information about the specs:

Intel N100 Intel N305 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor 4-cores / 4-threads

Up to 3.4 GHz6-watts

Alder Lake-N architecture 8-cores / 8-threads

Up to 3.8 GHz

15 watts

Alder Lake-N architecture 8-cores / 16-threads

1.8 GHz – 4.3 GHz

12MB cache

15W TDP

Zen 2 architecture

“Lucienne” family Graphics Intel UHD

750 MHz

24 eu Intel UHD

1.25 GHz

32 eu Radeon Vega

1.9 GHz

8 cores RAM DDR4-3200

single-channel DDR4-3200

dual-channel HDD storage 4-bays

2.5 or 3.5″ hard drives SSD storage 1 x M.2 NVMe 2 x M.2 NVMe Ethernet 2 x 2.5 GbE Wireless WiFi 6

BT 5.2 Video 1 x HDMI

1 x DisplayPort USB 1 x USB Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

More details should be revealed closer to launch.

