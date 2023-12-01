Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker AOOSTAR has unveiled another upcoming solution aimed at folks who’d like to build their own network-attached-storage (NAS) system. The company already sells several models with room for 2 hard drives, and recently shared some details about an upcoming model with support for 6 hard drives and 6 NVMe SSDs.

The new AOOSTAR PRO 4 Bay NAS falls in the middle. It’s expected to go up for pre-order in early January, 2023 and comes with a choice of three different processor options.

The computer features a metal chassis and will be available in barebones or fully configured models, with the configured versions shipping with memory, storage, and… Windows 11 Pro, for some reason.

Honestly it would make more sense to load a system that’s clearly designed for mass storage with a purpose-built operating system like TrueNAS or OpenMediaVault, but AOOSTAR seems to be more of a hardware company than a software one.

The company hasn’t announced how much the new AOOSTAR PRO 4-Bay NAS will cost yet, but we do have some information about the specs:

Intel N100Intel N305AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Processor4-cores / 4-threads
Up to 3.4 GHz6-watts
Alder Lake-N architecture		8-cores / 8-threads
Up to 3.8 GHz
15 watts
Alder Lake-N architecture		8-cores / 16-threads
1.8 GHz – 4.3 GHz
12MB cache
15W TDP
Zen 2 architecture
“Lucienne” family
GraphicsIntel UHD
750 MHz
24 eu		Intel UHD
1.25 GHz
32 eu		Radeon Vega
1.9 GHz
8 cores
RAMDDR4-3200
single-channel		DDR4-3200
dual-channel
HDD storage4-bays
2.5 or 3.5″ hard drives
SSD storage1 x M.2 NVMe2 x M.2 NVMe
Ethernet2 x 2.5 GbE
WirelessWiFi 6
BT 5.2
Video1 x HDMI
1 x DisplayPort
USB1 x USB Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

More details should be revealed closer to launch.

