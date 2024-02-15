Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The AOOSTAR GEM10 is a little desktop computer that packs a lot of features into a compact design. The system has an aluminum body that measures just 107 x 107 x 60mm (4.2″ x 4.2″ x 2.3″), but inside the case there’s a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor and three M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 solid state drives.

But it’s what’s on the outside that really makes the GEM10 stand out: a set of ports that includes dual HDMI outputs, two 2.5 Gb Ethernet jacks, a USB-C port with support for 40 Gbps speeds and an OCuLink port for 63 Gbps connections.

The AOOSTAR GEM10 is available from AOOSTAR with early bird prices starting at $549 for a model with 32GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM and no storage or operating system or $590 for a version with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. AOOSTAR says the computer will begin shipping to customers by March 8th.

Since the Ryzen 7 7840HS processor features Radeon 780M integrated graphics, the computer should have enough GPU power to handle multiple displays, 4K video, and/or light gaming. But the USB4 and OCuLink ports also open the possibility of connecting external graphics docks if you want to turn the computer into a workstation or gaming-class computer.

Keep in mind that a graphics dock will dramatically increase the physical footprint of the setup, not to mention the price. And the company notes that the OCuLink does not support hot plugging: you’ll need to power down the computer when connecting or disconnecting a graphics dock. Still, it’s nice to have options.

The AOOSTAR GEM10’s full set of ports includes:

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps w/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode and USB Power Delivery)

4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE Intel I226-V LAN

1 x OCuLink

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input (19V/5.12A)

The system can handle up to three 4K displays at 120 Hz or up to a single 8K display (connected to the USB4 port) and AOOSTAR offers several performance customization options. The RAM can be overclocked to run at up to 7500 MT/s, and the processor can be adjusted in the BIOS for 28W, 35W, or 45W modes.

Wireless features include support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The computer has a heat sink and fan for active cooling.

If the AOOSTAR GEM10 looks familiar, that’s because it appears to be nearly identical to the AOOSTAR Pro7 that the company unveiled earlier this year. It looks like the the company gave the mini PC a new name and updated the physical design a little bit before launch, but the specs are largely the same.

