Google is holding an event next month to officially launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, along with the first Pixel Watch. But details about Pixel devices coming after October are starting to emerge as well.

Kuba Wojciechowski has been digging through the source code for the recently released Android 13 QPR1 beta update, and has found several clues about new Google Pixel phones and tablets.

This is the same person who recently found code suggesting that the Google Pixel Tablet (which Google has said is coming in early 2023) will be a WiFi-only device with a Google Tensor processor and 8MP front and rear cameras, suggesting it’ll be a budget or mid-range tablet.

Now Wojciechowski says there could be a second Pixel tablet. It would most likely be a Pixel Tablet Pro and it’s referred to by the code names “T6Pro,” or “tangorpro,” this model is expected to have better specs than the regular Pixel Tablet, which is referred to as “T6” or “tangor.”

It’s unclear what exactly makes this a pro model, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see better cameras, more RAM, or possibly even a newer Google Tensor G2 processor.

Wojciechowski has also spotted references to a device code-named “Felix,” which could be a device with a foldable display. Google’s been rumored to have some sort of Pixel Fold in the works for years, although we’ve seen several different code names come and go. So it’s unclear if Felix will be the one to actually make it to market.

If it does though, it could have a set of premium cameras including a Sony IMX787 primary camera, Sony IMX386 ultra-wide camera, and Samsung S5K3J1 telephoto camera on the back, a Sony IMX355 inner camera (for tablet mode selfies) and Samsung S5K3J1 on the exterior (for selfies while folded).

