Chinese handheld gaming hardware company Anbernic’s latest device is as compact console with an OLED display, 8GB of RAM, Android 13 software and enough processing power to handle PS2 emulation.

With a list price of $185 (or $175 during pre-orders), the Anbernic RG566 isn’t exactly the cheapest handheld game system around, but it’s more affordable (and portable) than a Steam Deck. The Anbernic RG566 is available for pre-order now from AliExpress or Anbernic.com.

The handheld features a 5.48 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel AMOLED touchscreen display positioned between a set of game controllers which include dual analog sticks with RGB lighting, a D-Pad, action buttons, and shoulder triggers with hall sensors. The handheld also has a six-axis gyroscope and a vibration motor.

Under the hood, there’s 8GB of LPDDR4x memory, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and a Unisoc T820 processor, which is a 6nm chip that features:

1 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU core @ 2.7 GHz

3 x ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores @ 2.3 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores @ 2.1 GHz

Mali-G57 quad-core graphics @ 850 MHz

The system has a heat pipe plus fan for active cooling, a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 2 TB of removable storage, a USB Type-C port for charging and 1080p video output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Anbernic says users can expect up to 8 hours of battery life from the RG566’s 5,500 mAh battery. But charging capabilities top out at 5V/2A, so it takes about 3.5 hours to fully charge the battery.

The Anbernic RG566 is available with a choice of black or translucent blue case, and the handheld measures 223 x 90 x 15mm (8.8″ x 3.6″ x 0.6″) and weighs 331 grams (11.7 ounces).

