Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Acer Swift Go 14 is getting a Meteor Lake refresh. The latest version of this thin and light laptop is available with a choice of Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Core Ultra 7 155H processor options, with prices starting at $800 and $1000, respectively.

According to Intel, its new 14th-gen processors should bring modest gains in CPU performance compared with their 13th-gen counterparts, but users can expect up to a 25% improvement in power consumption, up to twice the graphics performance, and a new NPU for hardware-accelerated AI features.

The Core 5 Ultra 125U processor is a 12-core, 14-thread chip with 2 Performance cores, 8 Efficiency cores, and 2 Low-Power Efficiency cores, and an integrated GPU with four Intel Xe cores and support for speeds up to 1.85 GHz.

But the Core 7 Ultra 155H should deliver significantly more performance for not much more money. It’s a 16-core, 22-thread chip with 6 Performance cores. And it has a 2.25 GHz Intel Arc integrated GPU with 8 Xe GPU cores.

Acer says the new Swift Go laptop, which has the model number SFG14-72/T, supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 1TB of PCie Gen 4 NVMe storage, and up to a 2880 x 1800 pixel, 90 Hz OLED non-touch display or a 1920 x 1200 pixel 60 Hz touchscreen display.

Other features include a 1440p webcam, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 3.5mm headset jack, a microSD card reader, and support for WiFi 6e and Bluetooth 5.3.

The laptop measures 14.9mm (0.59″) thick and weighs 1.32 kg (2.91 pounds). At last five configurations are available at launch:

Acer is also introducing a new 16 inch gaming laptop with support for up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and a 3200 x 2000 pixel 165 Hz display. The new Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 (PTN16-51) will be available in March, 2024 for $1500 and up.

