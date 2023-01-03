Acer’s new Swift Go line of laptops are thin, light, and powerful machines with impressive displays. Two of the first models announced are the Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) and Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71), which have high-resolution OLED displays featuring 120 Hz refresh rates, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, among other things.

Both notebooks feature 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processors. And both are Intel Evo verified computers that are among the first to include Intel’s Movidius VPU, which is a dedicated AI engine for hardware-accelerated camera features including background blur, automatic framing, and maintaining eye contract during video calls.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for Acer’s new Intel-powered Swift Go laptops:

Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71) Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) Display 16 inches

3200 x 2000px OLED (120 Hz)

2560 x 1600px IPS LCD1920 x 1200px IPS LCD

90% screen-to-body ratio 14 inches

2880 x 1800px OLED (90Hz)2240 x 1400px IPS LCD

1920 x 1200px IPS LCD

90% screen-to-body ratio Processor Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i7-1355U

Intel Core i5-13500H

Intel Core i5-1335U

Intel Core i3-1315U

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Intel Movidius VPU Memory Up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Cooling Dual fans

dual copper heat pipes

air-inlet keyboard Materials Aluminum unibody chassis Ports Thunderbolt 4

HDMI 2.1

microSD card reader Webcam 1440p with temporal noise reduction Dimensions 356 x 243 x 15mm

14″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″ 313 x 218 x 15mm

12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.6 kg

(3.5 pounds) 1.25 kg

(2.8 pounds) Price $800 and up $850 and up

Acer says both laptops should be available in Europe and China starting in March before hitting North America in June.