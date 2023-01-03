Acer’s new Swift Go line of laptops are thin, light, and powerful machines with impressive displays. Two of the first models announced are the Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71) and Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71), which have high-resolution OLED displays featuring 120 Hz refresh rates, 500 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, among other things.
Both notebooks feature 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processors. And both are Intel Evo verified computers that are among the first to include Intel’s Movidius VPU, which is a dedicated AI engine for hardware-accelerated camera features including background blur, automatic framing, and maintaining eye contract during video calls.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for Acer’s new Intel-powered Swift Go laptops:
|Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-71)
|Acer Swift Go 14 (SFG14-71)
|Display
|16 inches
3200 x 2000px OLED (120 Hz)
2560 x 1600px IPS LCD1920 x 1200px IPS LCD
90% screen-to-body ratio
|14 inches
2880 x 1800px OLED (90Hz)2240 x 1400px IPS LCD
1920 x 1200px IPS LCD
90% screen-to-body ratio
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i7-1355U
Intel Core i5-13500H
Intel Core i5-1335U
Intel Core i3-1315U
Intel Iris Xe graphics
Intel Movidius VPU
|Memory
|Up to 16GB LPDDR5 memory
|Storage
|Up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD
|Cooling
|Dual fans
dual copper heat pipes
air-inlet keyboard
|Materials
|Aluminum unibody chassis
|Ports
|Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 2.1
microSD card reader
|Webcam
|1440p with temporal noise reduction
|Dimensions
|356 x 243 x 15mm
14″ x 9.6″ x 0.6″
|313 x 218 x 15mm
12.3″ x 8.6″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|1.6 kg
(3.5 pounds)
|1.25 kg
(2.8 pounds)
|Price
|$800 and up
|$850 and up
Acer says both laptops should be available in Europe and China starting in March before hitting North America in June.