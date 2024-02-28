Last year glasses-free 3D company Leia teamed up with ZTE to launch a 12.4 inch Android tablet that offers 3D visuals without the need for special glasses. Sold as either the Leia Lume Pad 2 or ZTE nubia Pad 3D, the tablet was powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Now the companies are back, and this time they’re introducing a new model with a brighter display featuring improved 3D visuals, a faster processor, support for 5G cellular networks, and… AI features, because it wouldn’t be a 2024 device without them. The nubia Pad 3D II is expected to launch in Europe, the Middle East, Japan, and China later this year.

The new tablet features a 12.1 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 144 Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4.0 storage. It’s powered by a 10,000 mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.

Other features include quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra sound and dual microphones and global support for 5G networks.

But the stand-out feature are the 3D features. The tablet has an upgraded version of a “biomimetic dual-camera” system that’s designed to let you capture 3D photos and videos. According to ZTE, the new system has a “2.5 times increase in the optimal shooting range.” And Leia says the tablet offers an “80% increase in 3D resolution, a 100% increase in 3D brightness,” and “a 5x reduction in cross-talk which eliminates ghosting.”

It achieves this in part through AI-enhanced eye-tracking algorithms, which ZTE says can adjust 3D imagery in real-time based on your gaze, offering an 86-degree viewing angle for 3D visuals.

The tablet has dual 13MP rear cameras and dual 8MP front cameras.

The tablet also supports Neoviosion 3D Anytime technology for upscaling 2D content to 3D and a multi-screen feature that lets you stream applications from another device to the tablet so you can interact with them using the 3D display.

ZTE hasn’t announced how much the new tablet will cost yet, but the first-gen model sold for $1000 and up at launch. In fact, it costs even more now if you order one from the Nubia website. But the virtually identical Lume Pad 2 has seen a price cut: it’s available from Leia for $599.

via Leia and ZTE

