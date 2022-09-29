Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The XMG Core 15 is a 4.6 pound gaming laptop with support for up to a 15.6 inch, 2560 x 1440 pixel, 165 Hz display, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, and up to two PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

It’s also a computer that packs a fair amount of horsepower (and generates a fair amount of heat), thanks to a 45-watt AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics that can consume 115 to 140 watts. But XMG offers an unusual option for keeping the laptop cool: it’s the latest XMG laptop to support the company’s XMG Oasis external liquid cooling system.

The laptop doesn’t need the external graphics dock to function properly, as it also has fans for air cooling. But XMG says that connecting the Oasis cooler not only brings extra cooling power to keep the computer running efficiently, but also quieter cooling, as the fans won’t have to work as hard when the XMG Oasis is attached.

That said, laptops are meant to be portable… but adding the external cooling solution not only adds around 3 pounds of extra weight to your bag, but you’ll also have to be careful about connecting and disconnecting the cooler. XMG also recommends draining any liquid that remains in the laptop’s metal cooling pipe after the Oasis dock is disconnected in order to avoid spills or other damage.

The XMG Core 15 is available from Bestware for €1,699 and up, with the starting price getting you a model with a 1920 x 1080 pixel, 144 Hz display, 16GB of RAM and a 500GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD plus an RGB backlit keyboard and 2-year warranty. But you can pay more for a faster, higher-res display, more memory, and more storage. The XMG Oasis liquid cooling dock will add an extra €199 to the price.