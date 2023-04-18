Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Xiaomi made a name for itself years ago by offering high-quality smartphones with flagship-level specs and mid-range prices. Like most phone makers, the company has raised the starting price for its flagships in recent years. But when it comes to tablets, Xiaomi seems to be sticking to its older playbook.

The new Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro are tablets with high-end specs and affordable price tags. They’re available for pre-order in China starting today, with prices starting at CNY 1899 (about $275) and CNY 2,399 (about $350), respectively.

Both tablets feature 11 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel, 144 Hz displays, quad speakers, and support for accessories including a detachable keyboard (with 64 backlit keys) and a pressure-sensitive pen. Both have LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.1 storage, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports. And both models ship with Android 13 software and Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 user interface.

What sets the two tablets apart are the processor, battery, and charging.

The Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, an 8,600 mAh battery, and support for 67W fast charging, while the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a Snapdragon 870 processor, an 8,840 mAh battery, and 33W charging.

The Pro also supports more memory and storage. Xiaomi’s entry-level Xiaomi Pad 6 has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage while higher-end configurations top out at 8GB/256GB. But the Xiaomi Pad Pro starts at 8GB/128GB and goes as high as 12GB/512GB.

Xiaomi’s new tablets are up for pre-order now and they should be generally available in China starting April 21st. While it’s possible that the company could eventually offer these tablets in additional markets I wouldn’t expect them to be available in North America anytime soon, at least not officially (odds are that you’ll find plenty of third-party vendors who are willing to ship them to customers willing to try their luck at converting the Chinese language user interface to English).

via GSM Arena, NotebookCheck, and Xiaomi (Weibo)