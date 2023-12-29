Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purcahse after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Sipeed Longan Pi3H is a tiny coimputer that measures just 65 x 31mm (2.6″ x 1.2″), making it about the same size and shape as a Raspberry Pi Zero.

But while the latest Raspberry Pi Zero model has micro USB and mini HDMI ports, Sipeed’s Pi3H has full-sized USB and HDMI ports… and even a full-sized RJ45 port for Gigabit Ethernet. The board still has a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header though.

At the heart of the Longan Pi3H is an Allwinner H618 processor, which is a 1.5 GHz quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics.

Other features include support for 2GB to 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, up to 32GB of eMMC storage, and a microSD card reader for storage, and built-in support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x RJ45 (Gigabit Ethernet)

1 x microSD card reader

Sipeed says you can use a 5V USB-C power adapter with the Pi3H, or connect a power supply to 4 pins on the board.

The Sipeed Longan Pi3H supports multiple operating systems including Android 12, Debian, and Armbian.

While the full-sized ports are unusual in a board this small, another strange thing about the Longan Pi3H is that it’s not truly a single-board PC like the Raspberry Pi Zero. Instead it’s actually a combination of a carrier board and an even smaller LM3H module.

That module measures just 46 x 25mm (1.8″ x 1″) and contains the processor, memory, and optional eMMC storage. Putting those functions on a module opens the possibility of replacing a defective module or upgrading in the future to a module with more memory or storage.

Theoretically you might even be able to upgrade to a module with a faster processor in the future, but that’s contingent on Sipeed ever releasing one.

Sipeed is taking pre-orders for the Longan Pi3H through its AliExpress store with prices ranging from $18 to $35 + shipping:

LM3H module with 2GB RAM / no storage for $18

Pi3H (module + carrier board) with 2GB RAM / no storage for $24

Pi3H (module + carrier board) with 4GB RAM / no storage for $30

Pi3H (module + carrier board) with 4GB RAM / 32GB eMMC for $35

The board is expected to begin shipping in mid-February. For now, you can find more information in the AliExpress product page, as well as some documentation and downloads at the Sipeed website and necessary Linux kernel patches at Sipeed’s GitHub page for the Longan Pi 3H SDK (although the company says it wants to merge support for the board into the mainline Linux kernel in the future).

via @SipeedIO and CNX Software

